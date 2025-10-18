2 Karens Lose Jobs After Racist ‘ICE’ Remarks Went Viral. 1 Gets Arrested And Tells Officers, ‘I’m Also White’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The funny thing about Karens is that no matter how many viral Karen stories about white people losing their jobs, getting arrested, and/or publicly shamed over their racist behavior, they just never seem to think they could be next. It’s almost as if white women are so used to being perceived as innocent and worthy of America’s protection that they never expect to face consequences such as loss of employment, and they certainly don’t expect that they’ll end up in handcuffs.

Take, for example, a Texas nurse who was once awarded for extraordinary ICU care, who, last Saturday, was arrested on a DWI charge, and fired from her job for telling the arresting officers she would “let you die” if they came through her hospital. She also told the officers, “I’m also white,” after suggesting they would be arrested by ICE because they’re not white.

According to ABC 13, 35-year-old Crystal Tadlock, a Houston nurse, was terminated from her job at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, because, in her infinite Karen wisdom, she thought the best way to handle her arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated was by being belligerent and racist towards the arresting officers, while blabbering about where she works and how those cops should never go there for medical help because they won’t get any if she has anything to say about it.

“I’m a f****** nurse, and when you come through my hospital, don’t worry, I’ll let you die,” Tadlock can be heard saying on video, which, by her own words, she was fully aware was being recorded. “All your family members, and this is all on recording.”

An officer can be heard sarcastically saying, “Oh no,” while clearly mocking Tadlock, who, in turn, responded by mocking the officer and saying, “Greater Heights, b*tch. Don’t go there.”

From ABC:

Police say they originally pulled Tadlock over for speeding just after midnight on FM 1488 near Heritage Lane. In their report, officers note that it took Tadlock 40 seconds to stop and that she ran a red light and hit a piece of concrete. They also note she had “bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech” and that she admitted to having two drinks at a concert. During a field sobriety test, officers say Tadlock almost fell over backwards, which she blamed on a recent eye injection. “I couldn’t walk straight because I had a (expletive) eye injection yesterday. Because my perception is permanently off,” she can be heard telling officers.

Even if what Tadlock said was true, you know you’re down bad when you’re defending yourself from allegations of drunk driving by offering another scenario in which you are knowingly driving when you definitely shouldn’t be. Like, Karen, you shouldn’t be driving if you’re drunk, and you also shouldn’t be driving if your “perception is permanently off” because somebody just stuck a needle in your eye.

But probably driving drunk, being belligerent to police officers, telling them exactly where she works, and telling them that, as a medical professional, she would refuse them treatment and let them die wasn’t enough for this Karen — she had to put the white supremacist cherry on top by sprinkling in a little good old-fashioned racism.

While being driven to the Montgomery County Jail, Tadlock told one of the officers, “You can’t speak straight because you have an accent from another country.”

As the officer tried to inform her of her rights, she said to him, “That’s because ICE hasn’t picked you up yet.”

“You’re half-American. You’re gonna be so embarrassed. And I’m also white,” she added.

Lady — are you stupid, or are you stupidly stupid?

Let’s just take a quick break from Tadlock’s story and pivot to another Karen who went viral and lost not one, but two jobs after shouting, “call ICE” at a Latino Los Angeles Dodgers fan during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to Yahoo! News, the Brewers fan, Shannon Kobylarczyk, worked as a lawyer at ManpowerGroup, a recruiting agency based in Milwaukee, and was a member of the board of directors for the Milwaukee division of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. But all that changed after she got into it with Dodgers fan Ricardo Fosado, who had reportedly been jeering Brewers fans, which led to Kobylarczyk’s racist outburst.

From Yahoo! News:

In the viral video, Fosado, as he pans over Brewers fans in his section, can be heard saying, “Why is everybody quiet?” Kobylarczyk looks directly at Fosado and yells, “Real men drink beer, p***y!” She’s then seen tapping a man in front of her, before suggesting, “You know what, let’s call ICE.” Fosado challenges Kobylarczyk, telling her, “Call ICE. Call ICE. I’m a U.S. citizen. War veteran, baby girl. War veteran, two wars. ICE is not gonna do nothing to me. Good luck.”

Fosado and Kobylarczyk both got kicked out of the game, but only one of them ended up unemployed after the incident.

Here’s what ManpowerGroup said in a statement, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles:

“As soon as we became aware of this video, the individual was placed on immediate leave, and we began an investigation. As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability.”

A Make-A-Wish rep confirmed that Kobylarczyk resigned following the incident.

“Shannon Kobylarczyk resigned from the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Board of Directors on Wednesday, October 15, effective immediately. Make-A-Wish Wisconsin does not condone nor agree with Kobylarczyk’s words and actions,” the rep said.

Now, look, Kobylarczyk could have made similar racist comments in the confines of her own home or in her friend group, and she would probably still have both her jobs. But she said what she said at a baseball stadium, surrounded by people with camera phones. Like Tadlock, she would have benefited from the realization that once these interactions go viral and the public gets a hold of the footage, that could lead to consequences she hadn’t considered. Again, there have been so many previous Karen stories to serve as examples.

Unfortunately for them — and those of us who have to deal with them — they never learn.

As for Tadlock, ABC confirmed that a 2021 post on the Daisy Foundation’s website honored her with an award for “extraordinary nurses.”

“Crystal is not only kind to patients, patient’s families, she is also kind to all her colleagues,” the post reads.

Fast forward four years, and this is what Memorial Hermann says about her now:

“Immediately upon learning of this incident on Saturday, we took swift action to suspend the employee, pending investigation. She has subsequently been terminated. The safety and privacy of our patients, visitors and workforce are our top priority, and we take such matters very seriously.”

Welp, the Karens are just going to continue their FAFO journeys, I guess.

It’s a sad way to live, but whatever.

