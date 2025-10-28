Rep. Mike Johnson Says He Sees No ‘Path’ For Trump To Run In 2028…Because, Duh!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that he doesn’t “see the path” for President Donald Trump to serve as president for a third term, and he has spoken with the president recently about how “the constrictions of the Constitution” forbids it.

In other words, the GOP’s leading Congressman in the House of Representatives had to confirm with the sitting president that he is aware of what most of us learned some time between elementary school and high school civics.

I’m just sayin’ — nobody had to make sure Barack Obama knew about presidential term limits.

According to Politico, Johnson was asked during a news conference with House Republican leadership on Tuesday about Trump flirting with the idea of running for president again in 2028, which he has been doing for months now.

“Well, there’s the 22nd Amendment,” he said, referring to the constitutional amendment that states plainly that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.” As we previously reported, some MAGA followers have floated around the idea of a Republican getting elected president and appointing Trump as VP so they can drop out and make Trump president again, which would still be unconstitutional.

“It’s been a great run, but I think the president knows, and he and I’ve talked about the constrictions of the Constitution,” Johnson told reporters.

First of all, it has only “been a great run” if you don’t ask the millions of Americans who have given Trump the lowest approval rating of any U.S. president since the 1940s, when presidential polling first began. Secondly, can Johnson really be sure that Trump knows what any president or first-year civics student should know? Are we really going to pretend Trump has ever really displayed even the most basic knowledge about the inner workings of our government, including our very election process?

Also, do Trump’s people know he can’t run again, because they don’t necessarily seem to.

From the Washington Post:

Trump, 79, has for months openly mused about a third term, at times saying he is joking and other times insisting he is serious. Stephen K. Bannon, a former White House chief strategist during Trump’s first term, alleged in a recent interview with the Economist that there was a “plan” to have Trump serve a third term. “Trump is going to be president in ’28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that,” Bannon, who hosts a podcast popular with Trump’s political base, said, without providing details. “At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is.”

In January, just days after Trump’s inauguration, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) introduced a resolution to amend the Constitution to allow Trump and any other future president to be elected to a third term, all because he believes Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

Bro, Trump is the “decay,” and all his policies have done is wage war on brown people, cause economic uncertainty across the country, and prove MAGA America was never against overreaching, authoritarian governments so long as their favorite raging white nationalist is at the helm.

Hell, even Johnson sounds like he spent a little too much time contemplating how Trump can find a way around the Constitution in order to stay in power, and has just come up empty.

“I don’t see a way to amend the Constitution because it takes about 10 years to do that… So I don’t, I don’t see the path for that,” Johnson said.

