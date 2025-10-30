1 Day After Texas AG Files Anti-Tylenol Suit, RFK Admits He Lacks ‘Sufficient’ Evidence Of Link To Autism

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Remember the time Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — the guy President Donald Trump appointed as the highest health official in the nation — told the citizens of that same nation flat-out that they should not take medical advice from him? Well, those of us who aren’t MAGA morons who make the supporting cast of the movie “Idiocracy” seem like reasonably intelligent people didn’t actually need that advice. We also didn’t need to be told not to trust the lazy, self-serving medical and scientific “research” of a man who has never in his life been a medical professional or scientist, and maybe now that RFK is walking back virtually everything he has said about Tylenol causing autism, the aforementioned MAGA morons will finally take the hint as well.

I mean, we know they won’t, but here’s hoping.

According to USA Today, on Wednesday, RFK admitted, at long last, that he does not have “sufficient” evidence to link Tylenol to autism, which, incidentally, is also what actual scientists in the field of medicine have been saying since he and Trump began their very public anti-Tylenol campaign last month. He told reporters that evidence does not show that Kenvue’s pain medicine definitively causes autism, but, so as not to do a complete 180 on everything he and Trump have been saying over the last month, he did say it should still be used cautiously — as if he is completely unaware that all FDA-regulated medications sold in the U.S. already have warning labels that say as much.

“The causative association… between Tylenol given in pregnancy and the perinatal periods is not sufficient to say it definitely causes autism. But it is very suggestive,” Kennedy said, citing cherry-picked animal, blood, and observational studies. “There should be a cautious approach to it.”

Of course, in keeping with the way the fact-averse Trump administration always operates, RFK’s department is pretending his change of tune actually reflects what he’s been saying all along.

“It’s the same position the Secretary has had since the beginning,” said Health and Human Services press secretary Emily G. Hilliard when asked if RFK had softened his position on the dangers of Tylenol.

Really? “Since the beginning,” you say?

Was he saying it just last month, when he stood right next to Trump as the president told America unequivocally that “taking Tylenol is not good,” or did he just stand there, nodding along like a Trump-approved bobblehead who swims in sewage as a recreational activity?

From USA Today:

In August, Kennedy said a study on autism he spearheaded in April had found “interventions” that could be causing the neuro-developmental disorder. A month later, Trump and Kennedy, neither of whom is a doctor, held a press conference in September to specifically warn pregnant women against taking the medication without citing any scientific evidence. “Don’t take Tylenol,” Trump said repeatedly during a Sept. 22 news conference alongside Kennedy. “Fight like hell not to take it.” On Oct. 26, as he was en route to Asia, Trump chimed in once again, on Truth Social: “Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON.” Kennedy has couched his statements by saying there was no clear scientific evidence showing causation: During a Cabinet meeting on Oct. 9 with Trump, Kennedy said: “Anybody who takes the stuff during pregnancy unless they have to, is irresponsible. It is not proof. We’re doing the studies to make the proof.”

My God…

*deep breath*

*heavy sigh*

*tries very hard to remain calm*

“Doing the studies to make the proof” IS NOT HOW THE SCIENTIFIC METHOD WORKS, YOU DUMB, DOO-DOO WATER DOG-PEDALING MOTHERF@#%*#$*!!!

*exhale*

Anyway, one can only wonder if the memo that RFK Jr. doesn’t know what he’s talking about has been received by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who, just one day before RFK’s big non-revelation to reporters, filed a lawsuit against Kenvue and its former parent company, Johnson & Johnson, alleging the companies knew Tylenol could caused an increase of autism risk, and concealing chose to conceal that non-fact.

As we previously reported, Paxton filed the lawsuit on behalf of the state of Texas on Tuesday, not because he knows what he’s talking about any more than Trump or Kennedy do, but to show via the civil court system that he’s all in with the Trump administration’s MAGA medical propaganda campaign. Now, the only question is — who is Paxton going to appoint to clean all the egg off his face now that RFK has told reporters that everything his lawsuit is based on lacks “sufficient” evidence?

The Trump administration and the GOP deserve each other. The sheer caucasity of these people to persistently peddle anti-DEI propaganda — while observably being a band of woefully underqualified whites who wouldn’t know merit if it showed up in a MAGA hat and golden Trump shoes — is a thing that needs to be studied.

You know — for science.

