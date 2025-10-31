2025 State And Local Elections Offer Voters A Chance At New Leadership

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Odd-year elections may not have the same attention and fanfare as presidential and midterm cycles, but they are just as important. On Tuesday, Nov. 4, voters nationwide will take part in a mix of statewide elections and local races.

From local elections in major cities like New York City and Atlanta to a congressional special election in Texas, voters have an opportunity to elect leaders who reflect their needs and values.

Voters in New York City have a chance to usher in a new era of leadership in the Big Apple and will choose outgoing Mayor Eric Adams’ replacement. And the choices couldn’t be more different. There are major issues impacting our community, and, no, calling your father’s cousin your auntie isn’t one of them.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Despite his resounding support for the controversial project known by many as “Cop City,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens faces little opposition in his reelection bid. But there’s a fierce battle underway for the city’s number two leadership position with Marci Collier Overstreet and community advocate Rohit Malhotra, founder of the Center for Civic Innovation, vying for the seat.

Other local elections may not have caught the same shine, but they are equally important. The team at Bolts does a great job of mapping the 2025 elections, including local races and ballot referendums up for consideration. Ballotpedia is another good resource for seeing what’s moving via its upcoming election calendar here.

If it wasn’t clear before, this year has proven the power and importance of local and state leadership in the face of rising fascism at the federal level. Don’t think elections matter? Imagine the difference in Chicago if Brandon Johnson weren’t the mayor.

Here’s a look at a few of the elections taking place as we wind down the 2025 election cycle:

Texas 18th Congressional District

Texans residing in the 18th Congressional District will choose a new tribute to send to Washington, D.C., once the House convenes. The district has been without representation since former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner passed away earlier this year. Turner briefly replaced the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. This historic district was the first Black majority congressional district in Houston. It was first established in 1972 as a result of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the 1970 Census.

Over a dozen candidates have filed for the seat. According to USA Today, a recent poll showed former Houston City Councilmember Amanda Edwards and Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee were tied.

California Special Election – Prop 50

In addition to local elections, Californians will vote on Prop 50. Dubbed the Election Rigging Response Act, Prop 50 has been framed as a way to protect democracy and fair representation in Congress. Unlike Texas, which started a redistricting arms race this summer, California cannot just enact a new map without going to the voters. Over 4 million Californians have already cast ballots in the special election that could have a major impact on the balance of power in American democracy. Polling shows the majority of voters support Prop 50.

Georgia – Public Service Commission

It’s not just the rent that’s too damn high! Utility prices, especially electricity, have been on the rise. But Georgia voters have a chance to elect two representatives to the state’s Public Service Commission and potentially impact the bills of millions of Georgians. Despite the name, the Public Service Commission oversees public utilities like electricity and gas. It will also play a role in permitting and oversight of data farms and other projects impacting the public. This is the first time voters will vote for this position in two election cycles due to voting rights litigation.

New Jersey & Virginia

Voters in both states are electing their next governor. Rep. Mikie Sherrill squares up against Republican Jack Cittarelli to lead the Garden State.

Virginia voters are poised to elect their first woman governor, and the choices couldn’t be more different. Former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger is running against Winsome Earle-Sears, the current lieutenant governor. Polling shows Spanberger leading Earle-Sears.

Need more information?

And you can always check local public media and civic engagement organizations for more information.

Still not sure what’s on your ballot? Generally, you can find a sample ballot through your county board of elections, the state’s secretary of state office, or the state election board.

Don’t forget to grab your ID (if your state requires voter ID) and check your polling location before you head to the polls. In most places, your election day polling site is not the same as the locations open during early voting.

And then keep an eye out for opportunities to engage after the election. Voting is only one part of the political participation cycle.

SEE ALSO:

25 States Sue Trump Administration Over SNAP Benefits

Zohran Mamdani: NYC Mayoral Debate Shows How He Plans To Lead City

2025 State And Local Elections Offer Voters A Chance At New Leadership was originally published on newsone.com