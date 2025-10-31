Listen Live
News

Help is On the Way for Thousands of Ohio Families.

Governor DeWine Steps Up with Millions in Emergency Food Aid—But He Says It’s Only a Temporary Fix. Find Out Why.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine...
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is stepping in to help families who could be hit hard if federal SNAP benefits are paused. He’s signed an executive order releasing up to $25 million in emergency food assistance across the state.

President Trump Meets With Governors At The White House
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

That includes $7 million for food banks and up to $18 million in direct relief for more than 63,000 Ohioans, including 57,000 children. Families are expected to start seeing help as early as November 7, with more support coming if needed through the month. Governor DeWine says this isn’t a permanent fix—just a way to keep food on the table until the federal government finds a real solution.

Help is On the Way for Thousands of Ohio Families. was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

2025 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
Sports

Browns Fans Stand Up: Prime Video Of Shedeur’s Best College Highlights

Minigolf player detail on green grass
CLE

Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

Entertainment

Wendy Osefo Says She ‘Voluntarily’ Resigned from Wesleyan University

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close