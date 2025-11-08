Listen Live
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s Hulu Series All’s Fair Drops Its First Three Episodes

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Disney+ Hosts London Premiere For Hulu's "Alls Fair" At The Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Kim Kardashian’s New Hulu Series All’s Fair Drops Its First Three Episodes

The wait is over — the highly anticipated legal drama All’s Fair has officially premiered on Hulu, and the first three episodes are streaming now.

Created by Ryan Murphy, the mind behind shows like American Horror Story and Feud, All’s Fair follows an elite, all-female law firm specializing in high-profile divorce cases.

The series gives viewers a front-row seat to luxury, betrayal, and courtroom drama — all set against the glitz and glam of Los Angeles.

The show features an A-list cast, including Kim Kardashian in her first major scripted lead role, alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.

Together, they bring a mix of star power, style, and intensity that makes the series impossible to ignore.

While early reviews have been mixed — some calling it over-the-top and others praising its visual flair — All’s Fair is already one of the most talked-about shows of the season.

Between its bold storylines, powerhouse performances, and stunning aesthetics, it’s setting the stage for plenty of conversations about women, power, and ambition.

New episodes drop every Tuesday on Hulu through December.

If you’re into courtroom drama, luxury lifestyles, or just love to see Kim K in boss-mode, All’s Fair is worth the watch.

RELATED: Lawyers Are A Girl’s Best Friend: Kim Kardashian, Niecy-Nash Betts, Sarah Paulson & More Open A Firm In The Official ‘All’s Fair’ Teaser Trailer

Kim Kardashian’s Hulu Series All’s Fair Drops Its First Three Episodes was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Sports

Derrick Henry Encourages Indiana High School Athlete As He Chases His High School Rushing Record

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Memphis Rapper Finesse2Tymes Reportedly Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

Sports

NBA Rookies to Wear Special Jersey Patches for 2025-26 Season

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

Celebrity

When D’Angelo Met Bobby Seale After Releasing Black Messiah

51 Items
Sports

Ranking The Top 50 College Football Fight Songs Of All Time

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close