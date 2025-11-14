Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

TIDAL Unveils Upload Feature and $1M Artist Contest

TIDAL Unveils Upload Feature and $1M Artist Contest

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

TIDAL Unveils Upload Feature and $1M Artist Contest

Independent artists just got a huge win. TIDAL is officially leveling up the playing field with a new set of tools designed to help creators upload music faster, get discovered easier, and even secure major financial support.

The company’s new TIDAL Upload feature is here, and it comes with some serious opportunities for rising artists.


Upload Your Music Directly to TIDAL


The biggest update is TIDAL Upload — a tool that lets artists skip the middleman and upload music straight to the platform. No distributor, no delay, no hoops.


Once uploaded, tracks can be instantly streamed right alongside TIDAL’s catalog of more than 180 million songs.

Artists can also keep songs unpublished if they want to share early drafts or works-in-progress privately with their inner circle.


And yes… it’s free for U.S. artists 18 and older.


Weekly Spotlight: Earn $100 a Day Just for Being Featured


TIDAL’s team is digging through new uploads every single week, discovering hidden gems just like crate digging back in the day. Standout artists are placed on top playlists and featured on TIDAL’s home page through the new Weekly Spotlight Program.


If your song gets playlisted? You’re eligible to earn $100 for every day you’re featured.


Upload Headliners: $1 Million Up for Grabs
TIDAL is also launching the Upload Headliners contest, and the stakes are huge. Ten independent artists will each receive $100,000 — no strings attached.


To enter, all artists have to do is upload an original track through TIDAL Upload. That’s it. No gimmicks, no fees, no complicated rules. Just upload your best song and let the music speak.


Quick Facts for Indie Artists
• TIDAL Upload is free for U.S. artists
• Upload your track and be streaming in under 60 seconds
• Choose to publish or keep songs private
• Spotlight artists can earn $100 a day
• Upload Headliners gives out ten $100K prizes


Why This Matters
At a time when artists are fighting for visibility and fair compensation, TIDAL is doubling down on tools that actually benefit independent creators.

From discovery to payouts to highlighting new music, the platform is proving it’s still here and still pushing to reinvent how fans and artists connect.


RELATED: Creators Are Talking About TIDAL Uploads

TIDAL Unveils Upload Feature and $1M Artist Contest was originally published on hot1009.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Browns Tickets at New Brook Park Stadium to Top $200, Haslam Says

Scattered Pennies
Local

Turn Your Spare Pennies Into Double-Value Gift Cards at Giant Eagle

11 Items
Food & Drink

Top 10 Foods That Pair Well With Chocolate

Entertainment

Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Nas Celebrate the Culture That Changed the World

Entertainment

Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Deals Early With Three Rounds of Savings

Music

D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close