New Details Reveal Truth in Taft–Indian Hill Locker Room Controversy

A playoff showdown between Taft and Indian Hill has spiraled into one of the most debated high school sports stories in Ohio this year. After days of conflicting claims, new statements from Indian Hill are reshaping the original narrative…

Immediately after Friday night’s Division IV regional semifinal, Indian Hill accused Taft of vandalizing the visitor locker room. A police report claimed that “the drywall inside the locker room was damaged,” adding that “the ceiling was damaged and garbage was left on the floor” after the game.

Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps told police he would speak with Cincinnati Public Schools for reimbursement and report the behavior to the league, noting he did not plan to pursue criminal charges.

Cincinnati Public Schools initially responded with a general statement:



“We do not condone destructive behavior and remain committed to promoting sportsmanship and respect at all athletic events. Cincinnati Public Schools will continue to work with the leadership of Indian Hill.”

But almost immediately, the accusations were challenged.

Finneytown head coach Koury Johnson Sr., whose team played at Indian Hill earlier this season, stated publicly:



“I coached there against them this year… Those holes were there when we were there in week 6 too. Do with that information what you will.”

Taft coaches also rejected the allegations. Wide receivers coach Danny Seafler condemned the racial backlash directed at his players, saying the claims of vandalism were “completely untrue and unfounded.”

By Tuesday, Indian Hill issued an updated and much more detailed statement. One that acknowledged critical context missing from earlier reports.

In the district’s words:



“To be clear: There was previous damage to the drywall from past athletic seasons prior to this game. That information was disclosed to Taft when the two teams of administrators toured the new damage that did occur on November 14… We did not feel that the damage that was done even warranted a news story…”

“On behalf of Indian Hill, we issue a note of apology to all families who felt like there was misleading information released. This was not the intention of responding to media requests.”

The district also stressed that Indian Hill and Taft will “continue to collaborate on a resolution to jointly repair the damage that was done.”

Cincinnati Public Schools has not issued an additional statement and declined on-camera interviews.





