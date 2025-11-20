Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 20, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

The Evolution of the Republican Party The passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney has sparked conversations about the evolution of the Republican Party. His funeral is being seen as the end of an era, highlighting a brand of establishment politics that feels distant from the party’s current direction. Many GOP figures now view Cheney as a relic of a different political time. His public break with Donald Trump, whom he called a threat to the republic, and his support for Kamala Harris in 2024, underscore a major shift from the principles he once represented.

Charlotte, North Carolina Immigration Enforcement In Charlotte, North Carolina, federal agents have ramped up immigration enforcement, causing fear and disruption within the community. The situation escalated when agents smashed the window of a U.S. citizen’s truck during an arrest. With tens of thousands of school absences reported and immigrant-owned businesses shutting their doors out of fear, many are questioning the intense focus on a state far from the border. The crackdown has left residents and officials wondering why their community has become a central point for these actions.

Higher Prices on Holiday Decorations As the holiday season approaches, get ready to see higher prices on decorations. Artificial Christmas trees are expected to cost 10-20% more this year, with holiday lights potentially jumping by as much as 63%. These price hikes are a direct result of tariffs driving up import costs. Since most holiday decor hasn’t been produced in the U.S. for decades, shifting manufacturing back would be incredibly expensive. One vendor estimated that an $80 tree could skyrocket to around $3,000 if made domestically.