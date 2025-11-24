Black Friday Deals Come Early For Gamers
Black Friday is right around the corner, and the good folks at Nintendo, Sony, Xbox, and other video game publishers are already pushing out deals.
Look, we get it, this economy is rough, and we all know who to blame for it. We won’t say his name. Anyway, it’s that time of the year when you stuff your bellies full of mom or grandma’s delicious home cooking, then hop on your phones to see what deals you can find on gifts for your friends, family, and the special someone in your life.
The one area where we could all appreciate saving a buck or two is the video game department, and thankfully, we are here to point you in the right direction of all the sales that were announced ahead of Black Friday, with some of the sales going on already.
Nintendo Is Offering Discounts On Numerous Titles
Beginning today and running through November 29, Nintendo is offering discounts on select titles at participating retailers like Best Buy.
You can get popular titles like Princess Peach: Showtime!, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe are available right now for $39.99.
Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch Sports, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and Splatoon 3 are available for $29.99.
You can also score The Legend of Zelda Series Sages amiibo figures of Tulin, Yunobo, Riju, and Sidon; Street Fighter 6 amiibo figures of Jamie, Kimberly, and Luke; and the Street Fighter 6 – amiibo Card Starter Set for $10 off at select retailers.
Beginning November 30, if you visit the Nintendo Store locations in New York and San Francisco, plus select retailers, you get $20 off MSRPs on Samsung MicroSD Express Cards
Xbox Black Friday Deals
Xbox is giving you plenty of reasons to hit the power button on your Xbox consoles (if you still have one), Xbox ROG Ally or Ally X, and your PCs, televisions, via the Xbox Game Pass app.
Microsoft has kicked off its Black Friday deals, allowing gamers to save up to 75% on select Xbox games, up to 85% on select PC games, and save on select Xbox wireless accessories.
From now until Dec.3, you can save on popular titles like EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition, Ninja Gaiden 4, The Outer Worlds 2, and over 2,000 more games.
- Save up to 75% on Xbox digital games – see the full list
- Save up to 85% on select PC digital games – see the full list
Here are some of the fan favorites you can get deals on.
- Save 75% on Fallout 76
- Save 50% on EA Sports Madden NFL 26
- Save 55% on NBA 2K26 Standard Edition
- Save 85% on Hogwarts Legacy
- Save 50% on Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
Xbox is even pushing deals on new titles that were recently released, like:
- Save 20% on Ninja Gaiden 4 Standard Edition
- Save 20% on The Outer Worlds 2 Standard Edition
- Save 20% on Ready or Not
- Save 20% on Borderlands 4
- Save 15% on Battlefield 6
But wait… there’s more. You can also save some bucks on these Game Award-nominated titles:
- Save 20% on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition
- Save 50% on Doom: The Dark Ages Premium Edition
- Save 30% on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Save 50% on EA Sports FC 26
- Save 40% on Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Now Is A Good Time To Sign Up For Xbox Game Pass
Xbox is also allowing gamers to sign up for what it still believes to be the best value in gaming, Xbox Game Pass, at a discount to take it for a spin. New subscribers can sign up for the service for only $1 for 14 days, then $14.99 monthly unless you decide to cancel the subscription ahead of time.
Discounts On Xbox Accessories & The Design Lab
To play all of the games you bought during the Black Friday sale, you’re going to need a new controller, and thankfully, you can buy one, or maybe two, because they are also on sale.
Select Xbox controllers are discounted by up to 38%, with select headsets also seeing price cuts.
If you truly want to stand out from the rest, you can also get free engraving on controllers made in the Xbox Design Lab. You can also get special savings on selected discount components, making this the best opportunity to make a personalized Xbox controller.
You can head here to get started.
PlayStation Early Black Friday Deals
As part of its early Black Friday deals beginning Nov.21, Sony Interactive Entertainment is knocking $100 off multiple PlayStation 5 models, including the standard PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Pro.
Two Fortnite PS5 bundles, which offer gamers PlayStation-exclusive in-game content and 1,000 V-Bucks, are also a part of the upcoming early Black Friday deals.
- PS5 Digital Edition 825 GB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle — $399.99
- PS5 Console 1 TB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle — $449.99
But that’s not all, you can expect deals on PS5 accessories and other hardware as well.
- $100 off PlayStation VR2
- $20 off PlayStation Portal remote player
- $20 off Pulse Elite wireless headset
- $30 off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds
- $30 off DualSense Edge wireless controller
- $20 off DualSense wireless controller
- $20 off Access controller
The deals don’t stop with hardware; select games like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Lost Soul Aside, Astro Bot, and God of War Ragnarök will also be a part of the early Black Friday deals.
PlayStation’s Early Black Friday ends on Dec.3. Head here to start shopping.
Select Ubisoft Titles Are On Sale
Ubisoft is having a Black Friday sale on several of its popular titles, beginning now and running through December 2.
For the first time ever, Star Wars Outlaws is on sale for up to 25% off.
- Standard Edition
$69.99$52.49
- Gold Edition
$109.99$82.49
- Ultimate Edition
$129.99$97.49
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, one of my favorite games from 2024, is also on sale.
- Standard Edition
$39.99$20
- Complete Edition
$49.99$25
Other deals featuring titles like Assassin’s Creed: Shadows and more can be seen below.
- Anno 1800 Standard Edition will be on sale for $10.
- Riders Republic Standard Edition will be on sale for $5.
- Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition will be on sale for $5.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: up to 75% off
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition: up to 75% off
- Far Cry 6: up to 70% off
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint: up to 80% off
- Riders Republic: up to 75% off
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition Y9: up to 67% off
You can shop all deals at the Ubisoft Store.
Deals From The Folks At SEGAAAAAAA
Sega is getting on the Black Friday action, offering discounts on titles like Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Metaphor: ReFantazio, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Two Point Museum, RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, and many more!
Digital (Available on corresponding digital storefronts)
- Steam – Now to Dec. 4
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Standard Edition – $35.00 (50% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition – $50.00 (50% off)
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Standard Edition – $20.99 (30% off)
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Deluxe Edition – $27.99 (30% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Standard Edition – $41.99 (30% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition – $48.99 (30% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Dual Pack – $51.29 (Additional 10% off)
- Full discount amount varies based on titles currently owned.
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – $34.99 (30% off)
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Deluxe Edition – $41.99 (30% off)
- Steam – Available Now
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance x Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Bundle – Additional 10% off
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance x Streets of Rage 4 Bundle – Additional 10% off
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance x BlazBlue Entropy Effect Bundle – Additional 10% off
- SHINOBI x NINJA GAIDEN Path of the Ninja Bundle – Additional 10% off
- PlayStation – Now to Dec. 1
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Standard Edition – $48.99 (30% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Standard Edition – $35.00 (50% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Standard Edition – $41.99 (30% off)
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Deluxe Edition – $37.50 (50% off)
- Two Point Museum Standard Edition – $23.99 (20% off)
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – $34.99 (30% off)
- Nintendo Switch –Now to Dec. 3
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deluxe Edition – $62.99 (30% off)
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Standard Edition – $20.99 (30% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Standard Edition – $41.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut – $34.99 (30% off)
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – Nintendo Switch 1 and RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 – $34.99 (30% off)
- Xbox –Now to Dec. 3
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deluxe Edition – $62.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Standard Edition – $48.99 (30% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition – $50.00 (50% off)
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Standard Edition – $20.99 (30% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition – $48.99 (30% off)
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Standard Edition – $30.00 (50% off)
- Two Point Museum Standard Edition – $22.49 (25% off)
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – $34.99 (30% off)
- Epic Games Store – Now to Dec. 2
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deluxe Edition – $62.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Deluxe Edition – $21.00 (70% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Deluxe Edition – $45.00 (50% off)
