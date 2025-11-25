Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our 2025 Thanksgiving Adult Beverage Roundup

Thanksgiving takes place later this week, and families, friends, and dear ones will be gathered at home, enjoying a well-dressed bird with all the fixings, along with the sports on the family room television. To help wash all that good eating down, we’re back with our annual Thanksgiving holiday cocktail and drinks roundup.

Thanksgiving brings up bittersweet memories for me. I didn’t grow up with the holiday being a prominent part of my life, but it was a time when all my family and friends would take a beat and slow down if just for a moment, to enjoy food and drinks. That said, both sets of my grandparents lived on the same block in Washington, D.C., so the holiday was a game of musical chairs in a way.

These days, the holiday serves as a beautiful respite and, yes, a time to show gratitude for the little things. I also enjoy this time of year because I find myself craving aged spirits like whiskey and dark rum, along with lush red wines. Given the richness of food that gets served around this time of year, the drinks need to hold up to the moment.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In this roundup, we’re focused primarily on cocktails that showcase spice and spunk, but also a couple of booze-free options, along with a pair of wine suggestions. As it stands, I’m confident that there is something on this list that will make its way into your life.

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving. As always, sip safely and surely.

—

Photo: Getty