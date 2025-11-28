50 Cent’s “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” Documentary Headed To Netflix

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Netflix / Netflix

There are a few things more stressful in the entertainment industry than being 50 Cent’s enemy. If one person is learning that the hard way, it’s Diddy, who’s still facing the repercussions of warring with the Queens rapper despite being in prison.

As promised, 50 masterminded a documentary surrounding all of Diddy’s sexual assault allegations and Freak-Off sex parties that led to his high-profile RICO and sex trafficking case.

Dubbed Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Netflix has announced a December 2 release date for the four-part documentary with Alexandria Stapleton coming on as director and 50 receiving executive producer credits.

50 Cent’s foray into producing TV shows has proved successful, and this delicate documentary is an extension of that.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film and Television,” says executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”

As for Stapleton, she feels closer to the project as a woman and is ready to dig into the industry’s obsession with the platforming of celebrities and Cassie’s allegations.

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial,” Stapleton said. “Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

Netflix didn’t give any details on who’d be featured in the documentary, only revealing that it’d include “explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in Combs’ orbit, this documentary will lay out the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built — as well as the underworld that lay just beneath its surface.”

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence in FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after he was found guilty of two prostitution charges and found not guilty on the more serious RICO charges.

But he still faces additional cases separate from the time he’s serving. His scheduled release date is June 4, 2028.

RELATED: 50 Cent’s Executive Producing A Diddy Docuseries Heading To Netflix

50 Cent’s “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” Documentary Headed To Netflix was originally published on cassiuslife.com