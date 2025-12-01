All the Movies & TV Shows Caleb McLaughlin Has Been In
All the Movies & TV Shows Caleb McLaughlin Has Been In — And What He’s Doing After Stranger Things
If you’ve watched Stranger Things over the years, you already know Caleb McLaughlin is one of the most talented young actors on TV.
Even surrounded by a powerhouse ensemble, he’s always stood out — sharp delivery, emotional depth, and that natural charisma that makes you root for him every time Lucas is on screen.
But if Stranger Things is the only place you’ve seen him?
You’re missing some of his best work.
Caleb has built a solid catalog outside of Hawkins, and with the final season dropping in 2025, now is the perfect time to tap into everything he’s done and everything he has coming next.
Here’s your complete guide.
Concrete Cowboy (2021): Caleb’s Breakout Film Moment
If you want to see Caleb carry an entire movie,Concrete Cowboy is the one.
The film — which stars Idris Elba and focuses on the real-life Black cowboy community in Philadelphia — puts Caleb front and center in a role filled with conflict, vulnerability, and growth.
He gives one of his most layered performances, and critics praised how grounded and emotional he was throughout the story.
It’s dramatic, heartfelt, and easily one of his best moments on screen so far.
High Flying Bird (2019): Working With A Hollywood Legend
Before a lot of people even realized how far Caleb’s talent stretched, Steven Soderbergh — yes, Ocean’s Eleven Steven Soderbergh — cast him in High Flying Bird, a sharp sports drama about the power dynamics of the NBA.
The movie is fast, stylish, and full of industry commentary, and even in a smaller role, Caleb shines. It’s the kind of early-career credit that quietly puts an actor on every casting director’s radar.
Ultraman: Rising (2024): Caleb Goes Full Superhero
Caleb takes the lead in this animated Netflix film, voicing Ken Sato — a superstar baseball player who suddenly finds himself becoming the legendary Ultraman.
It’s fun, action-packed, and a major switch-up from his usual dramatic roles. If you want to see Caleb in a different lane, this is a great place to start.
The New Edition Story (2017): A Cultural Classic
Before the world knew him as Lucas Sinclair, Caleb had already stepped into iconic territory: playing Young Ricky Bell in The New Edition Story.
This BET miniseries is a staple in Black entertainment. The cast was stacked, the music was on point, and the storytelling was top-tier.
Caleb’s performance fit right in, proving early on that he could hold his own in a major ensemble.
His Early TV Roles: SVU & Beyond
Like most actors who start young, Caleb paid his dues on some of TV’s biggest shows — including Law & Order: SVU.
He appeared in a Season 14 episode titled “Born Psychopath”, and even then, he was delivering intensity beyond his age.
It’s a fun look back at where the journey began.
Caleb McLaughlin Is Just Getting Started
Even after nearly a decade as Lucas Sinclair, Caleb McLaughlin is only getting warmed up.
His work outside Stranger Things proves he’s far more than a sci-fi kid — he’s a fully formed actor stepping into deeper, more mature, and more versatile roles.
And his upcoming slate shows exactly where his career is heading.
Caleb will return as Lucas Sinclair one last time when Stranger Things wraps up its story in late 2025.
He’s also stepping into new territory with voice acting, taking on a lead role in the animated series GOAT, set to release in 2026.
In 2024, he appeared in the supernatural horror film The Deliverance, adding yet another genre to his growing résumé.
He’s also expanding his storytelling footprint beyond the screen: Caleb is part of the upcoming Audible podcast thriller Sacrilege: Curse of the Mbirwi, arriving in 2025 — a dark, atmospheric audio series that marks his first major venture into narrative podcasting.
So if you’re a fan and want to see what he can truly do, dive into his past roles, explore his newer projects, and get ready — because Caleb McLaughlin’s next chapter is shaping up to be his biggest yet.
Stay locked into Hot 100.9 for more updates, cast spotlights, and everything trending in TV and film.
