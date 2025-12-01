Josh Hart Cracks Joke After $185K In Jewelry Stolen From Hotel Room, Social Media Jumps To Conclusions

Source: Elsa / Getty

You can add Josh Hart to that growing list of professional athletes who’ve had some pricey jewelry stolen from them while they were away.

Only for the New York Knicks star, the robbery took place at his hotel.

The New York Post reports that back on September 5, the 30-year-old checked into Soho’s Chadwick Hotel. Around noon, he went into his room and dropped off his duffel bag.

He was only gone for about an hour, and when he returned, he discovered that a case containing several items of jewelry and other valuables worth upwards of $185,000 had been stolen from his bag.

Police say that the robbery wasn’t reported until September 8, and without a description of the perpetrator, there has still been no arrest.

If we rewind to the beginning of September, before the 2025-26 NBA season tipped off, Hart was still in NYC, despite his New York home being in further north in Westchester. But he was in the city on Saturday, the 6th, for the Block Party event in support of his roommates’ podcast, which he hosts alongside teammate and friend Jalen Brunson and Matt Hillman.

It was the second annual block party, and stars like Eli Manning, Ben Stiller, and A$AP Ferg were there as special guests.

Right after the news broke, Hart tweeted a Bible verse, although it’s unknown whether it’s related at all: “I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.”

But then, a few hours later, he was back in his joking mood when a Knicks Meme page retweeted the robbery news with a photoshopped picture of Jalen Brunson in a disguise, describing him as “The Robber.”

Hart retweeted the comical glasses, nose, and mustache disguise with the caption “Bro is the worst 😂😂😂” so he appears to be taking it all in stride.

