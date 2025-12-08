Trump’s Bandaged Hand Caught On Camera Again

The health of President Donald Trump is in the spotlight again after a picture of his bandaged right hand is circulating across social media, making it two days in a row. It’s spurred more conversations about the health of Trump, who had made it a point to disparage former President Joe Biden about his age and stamina during his campaign last year.

The photo, taken by Getty photographer Chip Somodevilla during a press event at the White House on Wednesday (Dec. 3), shows Trump’s right hand covered with a bandage. In the caption of the post from political commentator Aaron Rupar, he notes how Trump was busy trying to hide it. It was the second day in a row, as bandages were spotted covering bruising in the same area on his hand at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Dec. 2).

The White House has issued denials about Trump’s health issues over the past few months, claiming that the bruising on his hand stems from a variety of situations, including shaking hands profusely, as said by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. In July, the White House issued a statement that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), but that the condition was “benign and common.”

At 79, Trump is currently the oldest to be sworn in as president of the United States. The New York Times recently issued a report noting that his second term is different from his first, disputing his constant claims of having high stamina by noting his daily schedules are less packed and highlighting his falling asleep during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Trump issued his usual all-caps response to the Times report on his Truth Social network, boasting about being in perfect health.

1. Adam Cochran