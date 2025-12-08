Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA’s 2026 Winter Games Collection

Team USA is going to be looking its very best while attempting to make history at the Olympics. Ralph Lauren has unveiled a preview of its 2026 Winter Games collection.

As per GQ, Ralph Lauren is making sure that Team USA will be showing up in championship form for the upcoming Olympics. This week, the American apparel brand gave the world a preview of the 2026 Winter Games collection. The themes of pride and country are threaded throughout with a heavy play of the colors red, white and blue, a nod to the American flag. As expected, the drop covers an array of ready-to-wear items, including tops, bottoms, outerwear and accessories. While each piece plays a part in the Winter Games storytelling, the closing and opening ceremony uniforms are the clear standouts. The Flagbearer Jacket, which features official patches and block lettering, is sure to be a popular selection amongst collector and streetwear enthusiasts.

Senior leadership at the brand expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to outfit the athletes via a formal statement. “Ralph Lauren has had the immense privilege of outfitting Team USA for nearly 20 years, and the significance and sheer magnitude of dressing our nation’s incredible athletes – on the most dramatic stage in sport as they pursue their lifelong dreams – is an honor that never fades,” said David Lauren, Chief Branding Officer.

“Our design philosophy has always been about creating dreams and telling stories through style, and these uniforms, both timeless and modern, reflect the passion, optimism, and relentless pursuit of excellence that embody the American spirit. With Milan – one of the great fashion capitals – as this year’s backdrop, we sought to honor the city’s creative spirit while staying true to the enduring style that defines Ralph Lauren.”



The Olympic Committee also shared that the partnership with RL goes beyond clothing. “Excellence and determination define the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams, and Ralph Lauren has been a great partner in elevating that story through timeless design, a deep commitment to craftsmanship, and a spirit of innovation that mirrors the ambition of Team USA. Their work has celebrated the identity of Team USA for almost two decades, capturing the spirit of the athletes and giving them a great sense of pride as they represent the United States on the global stage,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

You can shop the Ralph Lauren 2026 Winter Games collection here.