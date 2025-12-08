LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Join us this Monday morning for an insightful discussion featuring former FBI agent Dr. Tyrone Powers! Dr. Powers will delve into the administration’s response to the attack on alleged drug boats near Venezuela and the critical aftermath that followed. Before Dr. Powers takes the mic, political blogger Brandon will provide an analysis of the economy. He asserts that we are facing confusing signals from both the White House and Wall Street, sparking essential conversations about our financial future.

Don’t miss “The Big Show,” airing at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and online at wolbbaltimore.com, in addition to WOL 1450 AM and woldcnews.com. To participate, call 800-450-7876 or listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. For those in the DMV area, catch us on 104.1 HD3 FM, 93.9 HD3 FM, and 102.3 HD3 FM. This is your chance to be part of a thought-provoking dialogue that impacts our community! Tune in Monday morning and enrich your understanding of these pressing issues. Remember, all of our programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to stay engaged and watch your ideas come to life on the airwaves. Don’t miss out!



Dr. Tyrone Powers & Brandon on The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com