50 Cent Fires Back At Marlon Wayans Over Diddy Doc Critique

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is still heavily promoting Netflix’s docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, focused on the legal trials of Sean “Diddy” Combs. In a recent interview, Marlon Wayans seemingly critiqued 50 Cent over the publishing of the docuseries, warning the executive producer of karma and prompting an expected response.

Marlon Wayans was a guest on The Cruz Show on 92.3 in Los Angeles this week to discuss the upcoming Scary Movie 6 film, his stand-up comedy career, and observations of the culture at large. J Cruz then asked Wayans if he had any plans to watch the Netflix docuseries, which sparked an interesting angle of discussion.

“I’m not gonna keep throwing the dude under the bus, man” Wayans said of Combs, adding, “I know Diddy, I know his kids, it must be hard for them. On a human level I’m like ‘all right, we did it.’ I’m Diddy’d out. We “diddied” it. He’s already incarcerated.”

Wayans went on to add that, despite what appears to be a defense of Combs, he made certain to tell Cruz that he and the mogul were friends but not to the level some might assume. Still, Wayans felt that 50 Cent’s intentions are rooted in going on the attack while Combs is at a low point.

See the 30:48-minute mark to tune in to the discussion regarding 50 and Diddy.

“I can get interviews. I can do this, I can get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true. 50 and Puff have a long term beef. It’s personal. It’s between him and Puff but before it’s between the both of them, it’s between them and God,” Wayans added.

Taking to social media, 50 Cent took a shot at Wayans by posting a shirtless photo of the comedian and actor with the caption reading, “Diddy got this fool trying to get at me, LOL No AI that’s ya vibe boy. Keep my name out ya mouth.”

