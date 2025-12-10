LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Join us for an inspiring session featuring Dr. A, a holistic and traditional medical expert. If you’re facing any health challenges or seeking a second opinion, this is your chance to connect with Dr. A and gain valuable insights from both conventional and holistic perspectives. Before Dr. A addresses the class, we’ll hear from Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, one of the remarkable daughters of Malcolm X. She will share exciting details about this weekend’s special reading, the Centenary Celebration of the new edition of the Autobiography of Malcolm X. Additionally, Pam Africa from the MOVE organization will provide a crucial update on a recent march advocating for Mumia Abu-Jamal.

Dr. A on Holistic Health, Ilyasah Shabazz on Malcolm X, & Pam Africa on Mumia Abu-Jamal was originally published on woldcnews.com