TIME Names “Architects of AI” as 2025 Person of the Year

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: VCG / Getty

In a year defined by rapid technological advancements, TIME Magazine has named the “Architects of AI” as its 2025 Person of the Year. This collective honor celebrates the visionaries behind artificial intelligence’s meteoric rise, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and other tech titans who have reshaped industries and societies worldwide.

Jensen Huang, the driving force behind Nvidia, stands at the forefront of this revolution. Under his leadership, Nvidia has become the world’s most valuable company, powering the AI boom with its advanced chips. Huang’s belief that AI could quintuple global GDP underscores the transformative potential of this technology. “Every industry needs it, every company uses it, and every nation needs to build it,” Huang told TIME.

The AI revolution has not been without its challenges. Leaders like Altman and Elon Musk have warned of the risks associated with unchecked AI development, from misinformation to ethical dilemmas. Yet, 2025 marked a shift from caution to acceleration, with companies racing to deploy AI across sectors. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for instance, now boasts over 800 million weekly users, revolutionizing everything from coding to creative industries.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

TIME’s feature also highlights the geopolitical implications of AI. The U.S. and China are locked in a high-stakes race for dominance, with AI emerging as a critical tool in global power dynamics. Initiatives like the U.S. government’s $500 billion Stargate project and China’s AI+ Initiative illustrate the scale of investment and ambition driving this competition.

While AI promises unprecedented productivity and innovation, it also raises concerns about job displacement, environmental impact, and ethical governance. Critics warn of a potential bubble, as tech companies pour billions into AI infrastructure. Yet, proponents like Huang remain optimistic, envisioning a future where AI enhances human creativity and problem-solving.

TIME’s choice of the “Architects of AI” as Person of the Year reflects the profound impact of these leaders on our world. As we hurtle toward an AI-driven future, their decisions will shape the trajectory of technology—and humanity—for decades to come.

TIME Names “Architects of AI” as 2025 Person of the Year was originally published on majicatl.com