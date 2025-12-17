The Most Anticipated Video Games Coming in 2026
2026 is shaping up to be a game-changer for the culture and the community. With the new Nintendo Switch successor on the scene and developers pushing the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to their limit, get ready for visuals, performance, and vibes that hit on a new level.
This isn’t just growth—it’s a celebration of innovation and togetherness, promising unforgettable moments for players of all backgrounds.
With so many titles announced to be released in the New Year, we have created a list of the most anticipated video games of 2026.
Resident Evil Requiem
February 27
Crimson Desert
March 19
Forza Horizon 6
2026
007 First Light
March 26
Hela
2026
Star Wars Zero Company
2026
Marvel’s Wolverine
Fall 2026
Grand Theft Auto VI
November 19
