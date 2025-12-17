LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Metaphysician and Master Herbalist Doctah B will take over our classroom this Wednesday morning. He will preview this Sunday’s Winter Solstice and explain its significance, as well as discuss his latest book, “What’s Eating You,” sharing insights on how to free your body from mental, physical, and energetic parasites. Before Doctah B’s segment, Brother Shuja will highlight the importance of celebrating Kwanzaa. Former NY Lawmaker Charles Barron will also report on the latest developments in the Sahel Nations.

Doctah B on Winter Solstice & Healing, Brother Shuja on Kwanzaa, & Charles Barron on Sahel Nations was originally published on woldcnews.com