Holiday 2025: Top Festive Drinks in the U.S.

As the holiday season approaches, festive drinks take center stage in celebrations across the United States. Coffeeness, a leading coffee resource, recently unveiled its study on the most popular holiday beverages for 2025, offering a fascinating glimpse into regional preferences and national trends.

Hot Chocolate: The Timeless Favorite

Hot chocolate reigns supreme as the most popular festive drink, topping the charts in 13 states. This classic winter warmer, often adorned with marshmallows or whipped cream, continues to evoke nostalgia and comfort during the chilly season.

Apple Cider & Espresso Martini: A Tie for Second

Apple cider and espresso martini share the second spot, each dominating in 11 states. Apple cider, a non-alcoholic staple, is particularly beloved in apple-producing states like Virginia and Oregon. Meanwhile, the espresso martini, a sophisticated cocktail blending coffee and vodka, reflects the growing fusion of coffee culture and festive indulgence.

Georgia’s Favorite: The French 75

In Georgia, the French 75 takes the crown as the most popular festive drink. This elegant cocktail, a mix of gin, lemon juice, sugar, and champagne, adds a touch of sophistication to holiday gatherings. Its popularity highlights a growing appreciation for champagne-based beverages during the festive season.

Other Notable Mentions

The amaretto sour, favored in four states, offers a sweet-tart balance that appeals to cocktail enthusiasts. Meanwhile, unique choices like the hot toddy in Minnesota and the winter Aperol Spritz in Tennessee showcase the diversity of holiday drink preferences across the nation.

Methodology

Coffeeness analyzed Google Trends data over the past year, capturing peak holiday search activity to determine each state’s favorite festive drink. The study highlights the dynamic and diverse landscape of America’s holiday beverage culture.

Whether you’re sipping on a hot chocolate by the fire or toasting with a French 75, this year’s festive drink trends promise something for everyone. Cheers to a flavorful holiday season!

