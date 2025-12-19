Sherrone Moore’s Mugshot Leaked As He’s Accused Of “Long History of Domestic Violence” Against Staffer

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Disgraced former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore’s last few weeks have gotten worse.

Moore’s recent arraignment on third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering is unearthing more alleged details of his inappropriate relationship with another member of the team’s staff.

In sworn testimony, Detective Jessica Welker of the Pittsfield Township Police Department, on behalf of the woman’s lawyer, said that Moore had a “long history of domestic violence” against the staffer.

The Athletic reviewed a transcript from the hearing and notes that the drama began when she told the university that they had an extramarital affair. Later that day, after his firing, Moore showed up at her apartment as she was preparing to leave town.

She called her lawyer, Heidi Sharpe —who later called 911— while yelling, “He’s here. He’s here. Sherrone is here.”

The staffer says that’s when Moore grabbed the knives and pointed them at her, then himself.

“I am going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life,” he reportedly told her.

Moore wasn’t charged with assault, as the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office said, “the evidence that was available to us at the time of the charging decision indicated that Mr. Moore had an intent to terrorize and harass the victim — which is the basis for the stalking charge. Given that his statements were those of self-harm.”

But the statement adds that “there was not sufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, an intent to assault or batter the victim.”

Moore told the cops that night that he and the staffer had been together for two years and their relationship ended just two days prior.

The secret relationship first started making waves in the summer of 2025, and the University of Michigan launched and closed an investigation after both parties denied the allegations. Renewed interest was sparked earlier in December when the staffer told university officials the truth, which prompted Moore’s breakdown.

Then the university initiated another investigation, this time into Moore’s firing, and later expanded it to include the entire athletic department and its culture.

Following an AI photo that went viral last week, law enforcement has also released Moore’s mugshot.

