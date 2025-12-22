Alt-Right Dweeb Andrew Tate Issued Fade During Struggle Boxing Match, Social Media Celebrates

DANIEL MIHAILESCU / Andrew Tate

If you were a Trump-supporting, alt-right loser who happened to be involved in boxing matches over the weekend, it wasn’t a good night for you.

Jake Paul wasn’t the only MAGA dweeb that got his bell rung over the weekend; “alpha male” loser, alleged rapist/sex trafficker, and Greta Thunberg’s favorite punching bag, Andrew Tate, also didn’t fare too well in the boxing ring.

Tate participated in a Misfits Boxing match, taking on Chase DeMoor (we have no clue who he is), in what was described as one of the worst boxing matches ever.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As reported by SB Nation, Tate “started off strong,” but it was DeMoor’s bungling strategy that eventually wore down the so-called seasoned kickboxer.

Per SB Nation:

By the second, DeMoor was just whipping right hands and crashing into the clinch constantly. It wasn’t effective from a boxing perspective, but it did exhaust Tate! By the third, the momentum had shifted. DeMoor started landing the right hand a little more often, and Tate’s volume dropped off a cliff as fatigue really set in for the 39 year old kickboxer.

What really changed the tide of the fight in the fifth round was when DeMoor landed a series of unorthodox-looking right uppercuts that, for whatever reason, Tate couldn’t seem to block, splitting open Tate’s face and turning him into a bloody mess.

By the sixth round, it was a clinch fest, but it was too late for Tate because everyone knew he was not going to win the fight, with DeMoor earning the decision.

Tate didn’t only get hammered in the boxing ring; he’s also getting dragged on social media following his loss.

Welp.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.