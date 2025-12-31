Diddy Considers Suing Netflix & 50 Cent Over ‘Reckoning’ Series

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is considering suing Netflix and longtime hip-hop rival Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson over the recent release of the docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which highlights his life and controversial past and legal troubles.

A spokesperson for the former Bad Boy Records founder confirmed with Deadline that “Sean Combs and his team are still pondering their legal options over the Netflix docuseries and the stolen footage.” The series revealed behind-the-scenes footage of the fallen music mogul in the days leading up to his 2024 arrest. Despite the rapper’s claims, Netflix has disputed that the footage was obtained illegally.

In early December, attorneys representing Diddy sent a cease and desist to the popular streaming app, condemning the docuseries as an attempt to damage his reputation.

Diddy currently resides in a prison in New Jersey for two counts related to transportation for prostitution. A jury acquitted him of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, during proceedings concluded in July.

Following the release of Reckoning, Diddy’s sons, Christian and Justin Combs, announced that they will be telling their story and the story of their father in a new docuseries in partnership with Zeus Network.

“This marks the first time Justin and Christian Combs speak publicly and at length in an intimate, up-close, and exclusive documentary series, offering personal insight into their lives, experiences, and the realities they have navigated,” a summary of the series read.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning remains on Netflix while Diddy and his legal team continue to weigh their options while he serves his time behind bars.

