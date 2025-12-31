d4vd “Likely” To Face Murder Charges For Celeste Rivas’ Death, Social Media Shows No Mercy

Source: Antoine Flament / Getty

d4vd’s day in court for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas may be in the works.

According to TMZ, the grand jury that’s been hearing the case has been ordered to pursue an indictment and charge the singer with murder.

This conflicts with a report from last month that said the jury that gathered for the murder case was just put in place to gather evidence, and then pass it off to another. But now that’s been proven untrue, and the group may have heard enough evidence to move forward with the indictment.

While gathering said evidence, one of the people who appeared before prosecutor Deputy D.A. Beth Silverman is d4vd’s manager, Robert Morgenroth, who testified for days. A TMZ reporter even said that, while in the hallway, he heard Morgenroth consulting his lawyer about Silverman being so pushy over choosing not to call the police. His response was, “I feel like I didn’t have the responsibility to do that, and just wanted to continue with the tour.”

TMZ also suggests witnesses may not take the stand until February, so the ruling won’t happen anytime soon.

The case dates back to September, when d4vd’s abandoned Tesla in the Hollywood Hills and was transported to an impound lot, where workers noticed a foul smell and called authorities. Upon further investigation, cops discovered a decomposed dead body in the trunk, later identified as 15-year-old Rivas, who’d been missing since April. The public fallout was swift as the tour was cancelled, partnerships evaporated, and most recently had his song “What Are You Waiting For” scrubbed from Madden 26.

Legally, the walls began closing in on him, too, as his Hollywood Hills home was searched, electronics were seized, and in November, he was reportedly considered a person of interest.

See how social media is reacting to the new report of his alleged pending indictment below.