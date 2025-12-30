New Texts Show Actor Accusing Tyler Perry Asked For Money Before Lawsuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Messages suggest continued communication between Perry and accuser after alleged misconduct period.

Accuser sought emotional, financial support from Perry during personal challenges post-2019.

Lawsuit highlights complex power dynamics in abuse cases, where continued contact doesn't negate allegations.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Newly surfaced text messages are adding fresh context to the lawsuit filed against filmmaker Tyler Perry by actor Mario Rodriguez, who has accused Perry of sexual assault. The messages suggest that the two men remained in contact well after the period when Rodriguez claims the alleged misconduct occurred and that Rodriguez reached out to Perry for emotional and financial support while dealing with serious personal challenges.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rodriguez filed a lawsuit last week in California, alleging that Perry assaulted him during encounters that he says took place between 2014 and 2019. According to the complaint, Rodriguez claims he cut off contact with Perry in 2019, though he says Perry occasionally reached out afterward. However, screenshots of text messages obtained by the Associated Press paint a more complicated picture of their post-2019 communication.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The messages show Rodriguez initiating contact with Perry as recently as Thanksgiving 2024 and again on August 31, 2025. In one message sent around the holiday, Rodriguez expressed deep gratitude, thanking Perry for helping him through difficult moments in his life and saying he appreciated him “to the moon.” Other messages from late August describe Rodriguez struggling with ongoing health problems, lacking health insurance, and feeling overwhelmed by financial stress. In those texts, Rodriguez told Perry that he was scared and unsure how he would manage.

The messages were shared with the Associated Press by a source close to the situation who requested anonymity, citing a lack of authorization to speak publicly. After the texts became public, Rodriguez addressed their existence in a statement released through his attorney, Jonathan Delshad.

In the statement, Rodriguez emphasized that maintaining contact or asking for help does not negate allegations of abuse. He said that when someone holds power over your career and livelihood, it can feel impossible to fully disengage. According to Rodriguez, survivors often remain cordial and may seek assistance during moments of desperation, especially when they feel vulnerable. He argued that financial help or continued communication can sometimes be part of complex power dynamics rather than proof that abuse did not occur.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Perry’s legal team strongly rejected Rodriguez’s claims. Perry’s attorney, Alex Spiro, dismissed the lawsuit as an attempt to extract money, calling it a “$77 million money grab scam.” The lawsuit seeks at least $77 million in damages and accuses Perry of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Perry has denied all allegations.

Related Article: Tyler Perry Says He Fired His Aunt and Set Boundaries with His Family

Related Article: Tyler Perry Sued Again, Second Man Alleges Sexual Assault

The case involving Rodriguez comes just months after a separate lawsuit filed in June by another actor, Derek Dixon, who also accused Perry of inappropriate behavior while working on Perry’s television series. Perry has denied those claims as well.

As the legal process unfolds, the newly revealed messages are likely to become a key point of debate, highlighting how relationships marked by alleged abuse can continue in complicated ways long after the events in question.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

New Texts Show Actor Accusing Tyler Perry Asked For Money Before Lawsuit was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com