Anthony Joshua Involved in Nigeria Car Crash That Kills Two People

Joshua involved in car accident in Nigeria, 2 killed, he was hospitalized

Crash happened just days after Joshua's high-profile boxing match against Jake Paul

Authorities investigating vehicle conditions and road safety issues

Anthony Joshua is recovering after being hospitalized following a serious car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two people. The accident happened early Monday morning on a highway in Ogun State, less than two weeks after Joshua’s high-profile boxing match against Jake Paul in Miami.

According to local authorities, Joshua was riding in the back seat of a vehicle when one of the tires suddenly burst while the car was traveling at speed. The blowout caused the driver to lose control, and the vehicle slammed into a stationary car on the roadway. Ogun State Police officials confirmed the sequence of events, noting that the crash involved multiple vehicles traveling together as part of Joshua’s security convoy.

An eyewitness told Nigerian media that two cars from Joshua’s party were on the road at the time, with his security detail following closely behind. Tragically, the passenger seated in the front of the vehicle and another individual sitting near Joshua in the back died instantly at the scene. Emergency responders arrived shortly after the collision, but both victims were pronounced dead on the spot.

Joshua was taken to a hospital for treatment. While early reports did not detail the extent of his injuries, his promoter Eddie Hearn shared cautious optimism. Hearn said images from the scene suggested Joshua was conscious and stable, adding that the team was waiting for official medical updates before offering further details. “We don’t want to speculate,” Hearn said, emphasizing that the focus was on Joshua’s recovery and respecting those who lost their lives.

The crash has sent shockwaves through the boxing world, especially given its timing. Just days earlier, Joshua had returned to the ring in Miami, scoring a decisive knockout victory over Jake Paul in the sixth round. The win marked Joshua’s first victory since 2024 and drew massive attention due to Paul’s popularity and the spectacle surrounding the bout. Reports indicate both fighters earned tens of millions of dollars for the fight, making it one of the most lucrative events of the year.

Joshua, who has deep ties to Nigeria through both of his parents, was reportedly in the country on personal business when the crash occurred. News of the accident quickly spread across social media, with fans and fellow athletes expressing relief that the boxer survived while also mourning the lives lost.

Following the Miami fight, Joshua had spoken respectfully about Paul, acknowledging his willingness to step into the ring with an elite fighter. That moment of sportsmanship now feels distant as attention shifts to a far more serious situation.

As investigations continue, Nigerian authorities are working to determine all contributing factors, including vehicle conditions and road safety issues. For now, Joshua remains under medical care, and his team has asked for privacy as he recovers. The focus remains on honoring the victims and supporting their families while monitoring Joshua’s condition in the days ahead.

