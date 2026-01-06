XNY/Star Max / Nicolas Maduro

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accidentally became a fashion icon, bringing Nike some much-needed sales in the new year.

The Nike Tech Fleece is already a New York staple, especially in winter. Still, it has gained a new level of popularity after Maduro was photographed wearing the tracksuit during his capture.

The photograph of Maduro in his Nike Tech Fleece, shared by Donald Trump on Truth Social to confirm his capture during Operation Absolute Resolve, instantly went viral on social media. The term “Maduro Fit” is trending online, sparking a demand for the “Dark Grey Heather/Black” Men’s Windrunner Full-Zip.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

At one point, the Nike fashion staple was not available in almost all tall and plus sizes, and if you wore sizes M Tall through 4XL Tall, you were out of luck.

According to Business Insider, a few sizes remained in stock at the time of their report, and Polymarket, the cryptocurrency prediction market, suggested that a “near-total-sell-out” occurred and that Nike met the demand with a quiet restock.

Despite Maduro getting fits off, he’s in a world of trouble because he and 14 senior officials are currently facing federal “narco-terrorism” charges.

According to US authorities, Maduro and his associates allegedly conspired with guerrilla groups to transport cocaine into the United States.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are currently in Brooklyn awaiting trial to face those charges. The Venezuelan dictator and his wife both maintain their innocence and pleaded not guilty.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.