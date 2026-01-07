McDonald’s Responds To McRib Lawsuit Claiming It’s Really Made Of “Reconstructed” Stomach Meat

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty

A Big Mac, some fries, or nuggets have always been the classic go-tos at McDonald’s, but ever since its inception, the McRib has gotten major side-eye and has been labeled “mystery meat” slathered in BBQ sauce and slid between a bun.

Now the sandwich’s bad rap has turned into legal troubles as the Golden Arches are now facing a class-action lawsuit.

Discovered in a December 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, four people from California, New York, Illinois, and Washington, D.C., are claiming that the McRib doesn’t actually contain any rib meat.

“Despite its name and distinctive shape—its meat patty has been deliberately crafted to resemble a rack of pork ribs—the McRib does not contain any actual pork rib meat at all,” the suit reads. “Instead, its meat patty is reconstructed using ground-up portions of lower-grade pork products such as, inter alia, pork shoulder, heart, tripe, and scalded stomach.”

The suit goes on to explain that pork ribs are considered a premium cut and demand a higher price. McDonald’s tried to match the perception of higher quality by making the sandwich, sometimes upwards of 7.89, pricier than other options, but not because it’s actually an expensive cut, but only to give that illusion.

The sandwich’s limited availability and constant removal from the menu also adds to the facade of it being a specialty item, which drives up sales, the suit claims.

“By including the word ‘Rib’ in the name of the McRib, as well as by going out of its way to shape the sandwich’s patty into the shape of a pork rib, McDonald’s knows or should know that consumers are so misled,” the suit continues.

Since McDonald’s is accused of “false representations, omissions, and concealments” about the McRib, the alleged victims are seeking in excess of $5 million.

In a statement to USA Today, McDonald’s legal team cut through the allegations of what cut of meat is used, and focused on food safety and quality ingredients.

“We’re committed to using real, quality ingredients across our entire menu,” McDonald’s USA wrote. “Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S. We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them.”

Social media, however, doesn’t care and just wants to enjoy the sandwich in peace. See the reactions below.