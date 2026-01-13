7 Sports Interviews Worse Than the Jaguars Postgame Moment

Source: Rich Storry / Getty

The Jaguars’ postgame interview featuring Lynn Jones-Turpin went viral and sparked debate across sports media. Some viewers questioned her tone and the praise she offered the Jaguars coach.

That type of reaction misses the bigger picture.

Yes, the moment broke from traditional postgame questioning. However, did it really cross the line of professionalism? It wasn’t hostile, loaded, or designed to provoke.

Instead, it actually felt human.

Lynnette “Lynn Jones-Turpin” is a veteran journalist with deep community roots and decades of experience. The Detroit native has worked as a credentialed media member for more than 25 years. She serves as associate editor at the Jacksonville Free Press, an African American newspaper with a long civic presence. Jones-Turpin is also a member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, which represents Black-owned media nationwide. Her encouragement of Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reflected empathy rather than confrontation. That approach aligns with her career-long focus on humanity, professionalism, and community storytelling.

In a sports landscape often driven by confrontation, the exchange felt refreshing. At a time when division dominates public discourse, the moment came across as wholesome. It showed empathy, perspective, and genuine appreciation. Frankly, it was awesome to watch.

Sports journalism has room for accountability. It also has room for humanity. History reveals numerous interviews that truly crossed lines, sparked outrage, or ended careers. This one was not that.

To put the reaction in perspective, here’s a look back at sports interviews that totally went off the rails.

Jim Rome vs. Jim Everett (1994)

Jim Rome repeatedly mocked quarterback Jim Everett during a live interview. The exchange escalated when Everett physically confronted Rome on set. The moment became a defining example of provocation gone wrong.