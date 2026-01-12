Sheriff Bilal Doubles Down on ICE ‘fake, wannabe law enforcement’ Comments

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal has sparked national attention following her appearance on CNN. Simply speaking her mind, Bilal made remarks about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Sheriff Bilal took to the MyPhillyLawyer studios to speak with midday talent Divine Martino, doubling down on her remarks she made in regards to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In return, ICE’s social media page shared their own sentiments, putting quotations around the title “Sheriff”, discrediting her legitimacy in her role.

Philadelphia “Sheriff” @PhilaSheriff Rochelle Bilal should resign before she embarrasses herself any further. “Arresting ICE officers”? Try it. See what happens.” the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement account posted.

Bilal believes the Enforcement team is missing the point. Philadelphia is only to act if a crime is committed, and their badge, title, or affilation with any organization does not exempt them from committing crimes. “See they think we just gon’ run up and arrest them” Bilal said. “If the DA charges them for commiting a crime in our city, then they can be arrested becasue he’s charging them.”

Divine and the Sheriff also spoke on the responsibility that comes with being the Sheriff, her work in connection to District Attorney Larry Krasner, Mayor Cherelle Parker, and public safety and community trust within Philly.

Watch the full interview below!

