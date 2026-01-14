Issa Rae Signs First-Look Film & Television Deal at Paramount

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Issa Rae is moving her talents over to Paramount.

The Insecure creator and actress has signed a three-year first-look film and television producing deal at the studio. Under the deal Rae and her Hoorae Film & Television will work with Paramount Pictures co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, Paramount Television Studios president Matt Thunell and Motion Picture Group president Don Granger on developing and producing TV and film projects.

The deal is set to commence later this month, according to Variety.

Rae previously had an eight-figure deal at WarnerMedia, where she set shows including A Black Lady Sketch Show, Rap Sh!t and Sweet Life.

“I’m so looking forward to starting this next chapter with the incredible team at Paramount to tell stories for and by the diverse communities that have supported my work over the years,” Rae said in a statement.

Goldberg and Greenstein said in a statement, “Issa is a true creative force whose work consistently feels fresh, funny, and deeply human. She epitomizes the kind of exceptional artist we’re proud to partner with across film and TV to break new ground in elevated storytelling.”

Rae is best known for creating and starring in the hit HBO series Insecure, which ran for five seasons and generated several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations during its run. Her company Hoorae has a mission statement to “break boundaries in storytelling and representation in film, TV, and digital content” and backed projects such as The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl, Rap Sh!t and the film One of Them Days.

As an actor, Rae has also appeared on American Fiction, Barbie, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

