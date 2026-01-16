Jazzy Report: Trump’s Funding Freeze and New Weight-Loss Pill

Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest “Jazzy Report” with the kind of raw honesty and humor our community relies on.

Trump’s Funding Freeze First, the show tackled the breaking news that the Trump administration plans to halt billions in federal funds for social service programs in five states led by Democrats. The move, justified by allegations of fraud, would freeze an estimated $7 billion for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), nearly $2.4 billion for the Childcare Development Fund, and about $870 million for other social services grants. The hosts pointed out the irony of these fraud concerns coming from an administration whose leader has faced legal issues related to his own charitable foundation and university. The discussion framed the action as a punitive measure against “blue states” like California and New York, rather than a genuine effort to curb fraud.

Wegovy Weight-Loss Pill Next, the conversation shifted to a significant development in the health and wellness world. Wegovy, a popular weight-loss medication, is now available in pill form with a prescription. For patients without insurance, the drug can be purchased directly from the manufacturer for around $150 per month. This pill version, recently approved by the FDA for treating obesity and lowering cardiovascular risk, will also be available at major pharmacies and through telehealth providers. The hosts humorously compared this to the discovery of side effects in other drugs, like those for erectile dysfunction, and joked about waiting to hear the inevitable list of potential side effects in future commercials.

Generational Differences in Technology

The segment concluded with a lighthearted but pointed discussion about generational differences in dating and technology. Sparked by a clip, the conversation touched on how basic tasks like changing a tire or using a physical key to unlock a car door are becoming relics of the past. With the rise of electric vehicles that don't come with spare tires and keyless entry systems being standard, the hosts joked that compatibility in a relationship might now depend on whether you and your partner are in the same technological era. If you're still using a key while your partner is plugging in their car, the hosts jested, you might be from two different worlds.