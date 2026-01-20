Listen Live
It's Cold in Central Ohio!

If you or someone you know needs a warm, safe place today, help is available. Where You Can Go Right to Stay Warm.

Published on January 20, 2026

Columbus is feeling some of the coldest weather we’ve seen, and with temperatures plunging, local warming centers across the city are stepping up to offer a real lifeline for people who need it. As the extreme cold settles in, community partners — including libraries, community centers, churches, and shelters — have opened their doors to give folks a safe, heated place to get out of the freezing wind and dangerously low temps.

Even on federal holidays when many buildings are closed, some locations are staying open just so people can warm up during the coldest parts of the day. And beyond just a warm place to sit, some centers include hot meals, bathroom access, and even space for people with pets.

24/7 / Always Available Warming Centers

These locations are open 24 hours a day during cold weather and don’t usually require appointments.

  • Community Shelter Board 355 E Campus View Blvd., Columbus, OH 43235
     (614) 274-7000 Homeless Hotline (24/7) – call to get connected to available shelter options. For individuals or Families.
  • Star House – 1220 Corrugated Way, Columbus, OH 43201
    (614) 826-5868 – Youth drop-in warming center (ages 14–24), typically open 10:30 pm–2 pm daily; outreach support available.
Important Numbers

  • Community Shelter Board Homeless Hotline (24/7): (614) 274-7000 – for emergency shelter or warming center placements.
  • Food Support Line (meals info): (614) 341-2282 – Mon–Fri 8 am–4 pm.

For individuals experiencing homelessness or for anyone whose heat might be out or inadequate in this weather, these centers are a critical resource. Community organizations and volunteers are working around the clock to make sure no one is left out in the cold because when the wind chill drops to dangerously low levels, having a warm place to go can truly make all the difference. For additional warming center, click the link. Warming Centers During Cold Weather – City of Columbus, Ohio

