As the U.S. Department of Justice continues to do the Lord’s work — and by “Lord,” I mean its MAGA messiah, President Donald Trump — DOJ prosecutors sent subpoenas to at least six officials in Minnesota, whom the government apparently suspects of conspiring to obstruct immigration agents in the performance of their duties.

According to NBC News, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the office of St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, and officials in two counties all received their subpoenas from the DOJ, acting on behalf of the Trump administration, which has spent the last few weeks demonizing Democratic leadership in the state, as well as the Somali community in the Twin Cities, which appear to be the main target the federal government’s anti-immigrant operations.

“When the federal government weaponizes its power to try to intimidate local leaders for doing their jobs, every American should be concerned. We shouldn’t have to live in a country where people fear that federal law enforcement will be used to play politics or crack down on local voices they disagree with,” Mayor Frey said in a statement, accusing the DOJ of misusing its power. “In Minneapolis, we won’t be afraid. We know the difference between right and wrong, and, as Mayor, I’ll continue doing the job I was elected to do: keeping our community safe and standing up for our values.”

Frey, who has certainly been vocal about how much he wants ICE to “get the f–k out” of his city, isn’t the only subpoena recipient to speak out against the DOJ for allowing itself to be weaponized by a president who is obsessed with using the justice system to stage petty, partisan attacks on political rivals.

Ellison, for example, suggested that Trump is likely being retaliatory because his office recently filed a lawsuit against his administration.

“Everything about this is highly irregular, especially the fact that this comes shortly after my office sued the Trump Administration to challenge their illegal actions within Minnesota,” he said. “Let’s be clear about why this is happening: Donald Trump is coming after the people of Minnesota, and I’m standing in his way. I will not be intimidated, and I will not stop working to protect Minnesotans from Trump’s campaign of retaliation and revenge.”

Again, those the DOJ served subpoenas to may have publicly opposed the president’s mass deportation agenda, but it’s unclear what they’re accused of doing that would amount to any kind of obstruction conspiracy. Apparently, though, the Trump administration is continuing its normal political prosecutorial practice of slinging accusations first and finding the legal grounds later.

Also, it’s still trying to justify the killing of Renee Nicole Good by going after her partner.

From NBC:

The federal statute invoked in the investigation into Minnesota officials has been rarely used and has roots in the Civil War era. But it was on a list of statutes in a memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi last month, obtained by NBC News, that offered a road map for federal prosecutors on how to charge political agitators with crimes. Federal officials are also investigating Good’s partner to determine whether she may have impeded a federal officer moments before Good was shot and killed, two people familiar with the investigation said. Walz has said previously: “The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her.” He was referring to ICE officer Jonathan Ross, a war veteran who spent over a decade working for the Department of Homeland Security.

It’s worth mentioning that, according to CNN, the DOJ, on Monday, launched a separate investigation into a protest at a St. Paul church where an ICE director is one of the pastors.

At this point, it’s abundantly clear that the DOJ agenda is whatever Trump and MAGA America say it should be. It’s basically the cult’s legal arm. And if protesters and Democratic leaders don’t stand up to the regime, then who will?

