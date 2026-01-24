Video: ICE Shoots And Kills US Citizen In Minneapolis. Again

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Boris Smelov Facebook video / Screenshot

ICE shot and killed another person on the street in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

The New York Times reports the shooting happened near West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, near a Glam Doll Donuts location. Video posted to Facebook shows the shooting from a close distance.

Trigger Warning: Although you don’t see any blood, the video itself is upsetting.

In the video, at least 5 ICE agents can be seen taking a person to the ground and beating them. One agent appears to be using an object, which many in the comments of the video speculate is a gun, to beat the person.

An agent shoots at the person, which makes the other agents back away, and then another pulls a gun and fires more shots into the person who is already prone on the ground and not moving. I counted 12 shots. The Times said their analysis heard 10. It doesn’t matter the number of bullets; even one is too many.

ICE shot and killed a 37-year-old American citizen and resident of Minneapolis.

Love Civil Rights & Social Justice? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As expected, the Department of Homeland Security is already claiming the person who was shot was armed, and the agents were just doing their jobs and protecting their lives.

From the Times:

The Department of Homeland Security gave its account of the shooting on social media, saying that it started with “a targeted operation” seeking a person in the country illegally and wanted for assault. While that was going on, the department said someone approached Border Patrol agents “with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun,” and that agents tried to disarm him, leading to “an armed struggle.” They said an agent was in fear for his life and fired shots. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is important, at this point, to remind everyone that every time there is an instance of ICE being on the wrong side of people’s civil rights and humanity, the Department of Homeland Security is first on the scene to spin a wild tale that, up until this point, rarely matches what observer video and even their own body cameras show us in the aftermath.

When they shot Marimar Martinez multiple times as she sat in her vehicle, they told us she was part of a convoy of vehicles that rammed their vehicle and boxed them in and rammed their vehicles. It was a lie.

When Richard LA, the TikTok influencer who documents ICE activities, was shot in Los Angeles in an ICE shooting that also injured a deputy U.S. marshal, they claimed he rammed their vehicles with his car. That was later proven to be false, and the charges against him were dropped.

When Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis just three weeks ago, DHS claimed that Good had attempted to run over Ross with her vehicle. The sitting president lied and said she ran him over with her vehicle. Multiple videos proved all of that to be a lie, including Ross himself filmed of Good before, during, and after shooting her.

And when their lies about Renee Nicole Good trying to run Jonathan Ross over didn’t work, they sought to assassinate her character and that of her widow while simultaneously trying to convince us that Ross suffered internal bleeding from his encounter with Good.

Now we have a video of yet another ICE execution on American streets.

The Times reports that after seeing the video, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked, “How many more residents, how many more Americans, need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?”

Sen. Erin Murphy, Majority Leader of the Minnesota State Senate, said, “ICE is a brutal invading force that acts without accountability or the most basic respect for human dignity or life. These agents of violence need to be brought to justice.”

As I type this, ICE agents are still acting aggressively toward observers and protesters who have gathered near where the killing happened to call out the injustice.

This is AmeriKKKa.

SEE ALSO:

Minnesota Stages Economic Blackout To Protest ICE

ICE Snatches Up 5-Year-Old To Use As ‘Bait’ To Arrest Father





Video: ICE Shoots And Kills US Citizen In Minneapolis. Again was originally published on newsone.com