Chad Hugo Hits Pharrell Williams With A New Lawsuit Over N.E.R.D. Royalties

No one ever really dies, but friendships and partnerships definitely do.

The shocking rift between the dynamic producing duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo continues to grow.

Hugo slapped Williams with a new lawsuit, claiming that Williams cut him out of business operations and withheld revenue.

Filed in federal court, the lawsuit centers on accusations that Williams engaged in “self-dealing” and “concealed material information” regarding the pair’s shared business entity, N.E.R.D. Music LLC. Hugo’s legal team asserts that he has been denied access to financial records and is owed approximately $1 million USD in unpaid royalties, largely stemming from the group’s 2017 album, No One Ever Really Dies, as well as merchandising revenue. Attorney Brent J. Lehman described the behavior as “willful, fraudulent, and malicious,” seeking punitive damages for what he characterizes as a breach of their operating agreement.

Chad Hugo First Called Out Pharell Williams In 2024

Hugo and Williams falling out shocked the internet when Hugo accused the “Happy” crafter in 2024 of “fraudulently attempting to control the Neptunes trademarks for personal gain.”

“Throughout their over thirty year history, [Hugo] and Williams agreed to, and in fact, have divided all assets,” wrote Hugo’s attorney Kenneth D. Freundlich, a prominent music industry litigator. “By ignoring and excluding [Hugo] from the any and all applications filed by applicant for the mark ‘The Neptunes,’ applicant has committed fraud in securing the trademarks and acted in bad faith.”

Williams previously stated that he wishes Hugo well, but he also revealed that the two are no longer on speaking terms.

