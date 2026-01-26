When a Major Concert Bumped a Graduation Date!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hilliard Darby High School just made a change to its graduation date and it’s not because students asked for it. The ceremony was originally set for the same night that Bruno Mars is scheduled to perform at Ohio Stadium in Columbus (Wednesday May 20th), so school officials decided to move commencement up by one day.

The new date is Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. to avoid the headache of traffic, parking and safety issues that would’ve come from having a major concert and graduation at the same time.

Instead of letting the reschedule bum them out, a group of Hilliard Darby seniors turned it into a moment launching a TikTok account called @DarbyNeedsBrunoMars to try to get Bruno Mars’ attention. They’re not asking him to perform, they just want him to show up at graduation if he can. The students are asking people to like, share and comment on their videos to help get the word out. So far, there’s been no official response from Bruno Mars or his team.

Even if Mars doesn’t stop by, the seniors say the campaign has brought excitement and fun to their final year.

