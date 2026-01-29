Trump Admin Blocked From Targeting Documented Immigrants

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Karen Vardanian / Getty

At this point, the Trump administration must be shooting for some kind of record for the number of times a federal judge has had to tell an administration that it can’t bypass the Constitution or violate people’s civil rights. Seriously, President Donald Trump and his cabinet of lying, moronic stooges have been told by so many federal courts that what they’re doing is unlawful that one can only imagine they keep operating the way they do because they have some kind of collective humiliation kink. Unfortunately, these people just don’t seem to have a capacity for shame.

Anyway, while this administration has claimed ad nauseam that its mass deportation agenda is about ridding the nation of “criminal illegal aliens,” a judge in Minnesota just blocked it from arresting and deporting migrants who are in the U.S. legally.

According to Reuters, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, U.S. District Judge John Tunheim of Minneapolis temporarily blocked a recently announced Trump policy that aims to remove the legal status of some 5,600 lawful refugees in Minnesota who are awaiting green cards. Tunheim wrote in his ruling that federal agents likely violated multiple federal statutes by arresting some of these refugees to subject them to additional vetting.

“At its best, America serves as a haven of individual liberties in a world too often full of tyranny and cruelty,” Tunheim wrote. “We abandon that ideal when we subject our neighbors to fear and chaos.”

From Reuters:

The order was a major setback to “Operation PARRIS,” a program announced by the Department of Homeland Security earlier this month and billed as “a sweeping initiative reexamining thousands of refugee cases through new background checks.” Tunheim said his order does not affect DHS’s ability to reexamine refugee applicants and that it “does not impact DHS’s lawful enforcement of immigration laws.” Tunheim said the refugees impacted by his order are carefully vetted individuals who “have a right not to be subjected to the terror of being arrested and detained without warrants or cause.”

Look, we didn’t need any more evidence that the Trump administration has just been lying about going after “the worst of the worst” and that it’s only targeting those who are in the country “illegally.” We already had the government’s own data that shows the strong majority of ICE and Border Patrol detainees have no criminal record at all or no serious convictions to speak of. We’ve already seen DHS officials describe people as “criminal illegal aliens,” even when they don’t have criminal records. We’ve seen agents routinely arrest people at their immigration hearings.

We already had the cases of Mahmoud Khalil and Kilmar Abrego Garcia to show that this administration doesn’t need a cause or crime to move to deport brown people they simply don’t like, and who are in the U.S. lawfully. We already had the case of Mario Guevara, an award-winning, Spanish-language journalist, who was deported to El Salvador, despite living in the U.S. legally for nearly two decades, just for covering an anti-Trump protest—to show that any excuse will do when it comes to the administration booting people out of America.

Hell, back when President Donald Trump was running for his second term in 2024, he acknowledged in an interview that Haitians in Springfield, Ohio—who the president famously said were “eating the pets” based on internet rumors and his VP’s hateful and bigoted propaganda—should be deported because “they’re illegal as far as I’m concerned.”

This, on top of all the evidence that the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota—which currently has the administration in hot water now that federal agents are killing folks and the government is getting caught lying about it—was never about its Somali community being there illegally. Instead, Trump’s general hatred of Somalis is what has been leading that charge.

And now, the administration wants to arbitrarily review the legal statuses of thousands of legal U.S. residents as part of a transparent effort to fish for reasons to deport people who are not breaking the law by residing here.

According to Reuters, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called Tunheim’s ruling “the judicial sabotage of democracy,” but what Tunheim and numerous judges like him have actually been doing is fighting a reckless, bigoted, and authoritarian executive branch by showing America how its system of checks and balances is supposed to work.

Minnesota Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Targeting Documented Immigrants was originally published on newsone.com