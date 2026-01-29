Kelly Rowland Opens Up About Love, Motherhood, and Her New Movie “Relationship Goals”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rowland stars in a new rom-com that blends romance and faith in a relatable way.

As a wife and mother, Rowland manages 'mom guilt' while chasing her dreams.

Rowland emphasizes the value of therapy and the strong sisterhood she shares with Beyoncé.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Kelly Rowland stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and brought her signature warmth, humor, and honesty along with her excitement for her newest film, Relationship Goals. During the lively conversation with Rickey Smiley and Gary, the Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, and cultural icon opened up about stepping back into romantic comedy, balancing family life, and staying grounded in the spotlight.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rowland shared that starring in a rom-com has always been on her bucket list. With Relationship Goals, she finally got the chance to lean into the genre she loves. She explained that the film blends romance with faith in a natural way, without feeling forced. Her character, Leah, is on a personal journey, trying to navigate career ambitions while also figuring out if love fits into her life. According to Rowland, that balance makes the story relatable and emotionally honest.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

One of the biggest highlights of the film is her on-screen chemistry with co-star Cliff “Method Man” Smith. Rowland revealed that the two did a chemistry read before being cast, and the connection was instant. She described how Method Man slowly stepped into his character during auditions, allowing vulnerability and authenticity to shine through. Once filming began, she said the experience was fun, comfortable, and filled with laughter. An intimacy coordinator was present on set to make sure everything stayed professional, and Rowland joked that her husband was fully aware of the scenes and ready to welcome her home afterward.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The movie, inspired by Pastor Michael Todd’s book and produced by Devon Franklin, focuses on honesty, hope, and emotional growth. Rowland said the story offers something many people need right now—joy and encouragement. She pointed out that dating and relationships often feel heavy or discouraging, especially in today’s culture, and the film gives viewers a fresh perspective filled with possibility and faith.

Beyond the screen, Rowland also spoke about her real-life priorities. As a wife and mother to sons Titan and Noah, she admitted that balancing work and family is not easy. “Mom guilt,” she said, is very real, especially when she’s away during important moments at home. Still, she makes sure her kids understand that she’s chasing dreams while always making home a place of love and presence.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Mental health is another topic Rowland addressed openly. She shared that therapy has become an important part of her routine, helping her manage the many responsibilities she carries. Rickey and Gary echoed her sentiments, emphasizing how important it is to care for mental wellness just as much as physical health.

Related Article: Beyoncé Sweetly Supports Kelly Rowland During The ‘Boy Is Mine Tour’; Rihanna RIHsurfaces Backstage With Brandy & Monica

Related Article: Kelly Rowland & Trina Reunite on Stage For “Boy Is Mine Tour”

Rowland also reflected on her long-standing friendship with Beyoncé, describing it as a sisterhood that has grown stronger through life’s different seasons. When asked about lessons learned from Mathew Knowles, she summed it up simply: outwork everyone, stay professional, and always be kind.

The interview wrapped up with a fun rapid-fire segment and a reminder that Relationship Goals premieres on Prime Video on February 4. With heart, humor, and authenticity, Kelly Rowland continues to show why fans have supported her for decades.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kelly Rowland Opens Up About Love, Motherhood, and Her New Movie “Relationship Goals” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com