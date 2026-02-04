Melinda Gates “Sadness” After Epstein Files Claimed Bill Gates…

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Melinda French Gates felt 'unbelievable sadness' over resurfacing details of her ex-husband's association with Epstein.

Bill Gates regrets his interactions with Epstein, claiming the allegations against him are false.

Melinda believes accountability should rest with those directly involved, as she moves forward from this painful chapter.

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Melinda French Gates is opening up about the emotional toll of seeing her former husband’s name appear in newly released files connected to Jeffrey Epstein. In a recent interview on NPR’s Wild Card podcast, she shared that the disclosures stirred up difficult memories from her marriage and left her feeling deeply affected.

According to Melinda French Gates, the resurfacing of these details brought back what she described as “very painful times.” She said the situation made her feel “unbelievable sadness” and emphasized that any unresolved questions should be answered by those directly involved — including her ex-husband. “I’m happy to be away from all the muck,” she added, referring to her life after their 2021 divorce.

The newly released records from the U.S. Department of Justice include claims made by Epstein involving Bill Gates. One allegation suggested Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease, a claim his representatives have strongly denied. Gates has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing by Epstein’s victims, and the presence of his name in the files does not imply illegal activity.

Bill Gates addressed the renewed attention in a recent interview with Australia’s 9News. He stated that his interactions with Epstein were limited to a few dinners and confirmed that he never visited Epstein’s private island. “Every minute I spent with him I regret,” Gates said, adding that he wished he had never engaged with Epstein at all.

Melinda French Gates explained that, while she cannot speak to the full scope of what occurred, she believes accountability should rest with those directly connected to the allegations. “Those questions are for those people,” she said, distancing herself from the controversy.

Reports have previously suggested that Melinda was uncomfortable with her former husband’s association with Epstein even before their separation. After the couple announced their divorce, Bill Gates also publicly acknowledged having an affair with a Microsoft employee in 2019 — a revelation that further complicated public perception of the breakup.

Among the documents released were emails attributed to Epstein that included claims about Gates and alleged attempts to cover up health-related issues. Gates has said those messages were never sent and described their contents as false. His spokesperson echoed that stance, calling the claims “absolutely absurd” and accusing Epstein of trying to damage Gates’ reputation.

The broader release of Epstein-related documents has reignited public interest in the financier’s extensive network of high-profile contacts, which reportedly included business leaders, celebrities, and politicians. Many of these relationships continued even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Years later, the fallout from his connections continues to ripple outward — now once again affecting those tied to his past, including one of the world’s most well-known philanthropic couples.

For Melinda French Gates, the renewed attention appears less about headlines and more about closure, as she works to move forward from a chapter she has described as deeply painful.

