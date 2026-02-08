Benito Bowl Blessings: Cardi B Praises Bad Bunny’s Historic All-Spanish Super Bowl Halftime Show & Political Stance

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The energy in Santa Clara is reaching a fever pitch as the world prepares for the historic Bad Bunny halftime show at Super Bowl LX. Ahead of the big game, fellow superstar Cardi B opened up about her immense pride for the Puerto Rican icon, who is set to become the first artist to headline the solo halftime slot with an all-Spanish set.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Saturday at Michael Rubin’s exclusive Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Cardi B emphasized that this moment is about more than just music; it is a powerful statement of cultural visibility and political defiance during a turbulent time for the Latino community.

Cardi B specifically highlighted her admiration for how the Bad Bunny artist has used his massive platform to challenge the current administration’s immigration policies. Following his historic Album of the Year win at the 2026 Grammys last week, the singer made headlines by declaring “ICE out” during his acceptance speech, a direct critique of the recent surge in immigration arrests.

“I’m proud of everything that he’s been standing up for against ICE and everything,” Cardi stated.

The connection between the two stars runs deep, rooted in their 2018 chart-topping collaboration “I Like It,” which featured both Bad Bunny and J Balvin. That track is widely credited with helping bridge the gap between Latin music and the global mainstream, making the Bad Bunny halftime show feel like a full-circle moment for the genre. When asked about the swirling rumors regarding a surprise guest appearance during the performance, Cardi B admitted that sharing the moment with him would be exciting, though she remained coy about whether she would actually join him on the stage.

Beyond the Super Bowl festivities, Cardi B is balancing her support for the halftime headliner with her own massive career milestones. She is currently deep in rehearsals for her first headlining arena tour in six years, which is scheduled to kick off on February 11 in Palm Desert, California. The tour follows the success of her sophomore album and comes just four months after the birth of her fourth child, whom she shares with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who will be vying for the Super Bowl win this year. Cardi shared that her grueling rehearsal schedule has doubled as her post-pregnancy workout, helping her build the stamina and confidence needed to please fans.

As the Patriots prepare to take on the Seahawks, the Bad Bunny halftime show remains the most anticipated non-sporting event of the night. The big game begins at 6:30 EST on NBC.

