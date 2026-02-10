Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

Kid Rock has found a new hill to yell from — and this time, JAY-Z is in his crosshairs. The rocker is accusing Hov’s Super Bowl halftime work of being driven by “DEI hires,” and the internet is responding exactly how you’d expect.

As per Far Out Magazine, Kid Rock recently took aim at JAY-Z, claiming the artists selected for the Super Bowl halftime show since Hov partnered with the NFL are the result of diversity initiatives rather than merit. Without offering much evidence beyond his own frustration, Kid Rock framed the league’s recent halftime choices as political rather than cultural — a take that quickly landed him on the wrong side of public opinion.

In an exclusive interview on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Kid Rock shared his unfiltered thoughts on JAY-Z’s role overseeing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. While discussing his own performance at the rival “All-American Halftime Show,” the rocker said, “Nothing against JAY-Z, I respect him for his hustle and his music, but it seems like there’s a little bit of a DEI hire going on there,” suggesting (without evidence) that Rap legend was brought in by the NFL as a diversity pick rather than on merit. The remark, aired during the Feb. 9 interview with host Laura Ingraham, sparked widespread reaction online given Hov’s long track record and commercial success as halftime curator.

The irony, of course, is hard to miss. Since JAY-Z and Roc Nation became involved in curating the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the spectacle has seen a renaissance — from record-breaking performances to lineups that actually reflect the sound of modern America. Instead of legacy rock acts trotted out on autopilot, the halftime stage has embraced hip-hop, R&B, and global pop in a way it hadn’t for decades.

Kid Rock’s comments read less like a serious critique and more like a familiar grievance dressed up in culture-war language. While he suggests standards have dropped, the ratings, social buzz, and cultural impact say otherwise. JAY-Z hasn’t lowered the bar — he’s widened the lens.

For his part, Kid Rock has a long history of leaning into controversy, particularly when conversations turn toward race, politics, or inclusion. This latest jab fits neatly into that pattern, even as it ignores the reality that halftime shows under JAY-Z’s watch have delivered some of the most celebrated moments in Super Bowl history.

Whether Kid Rock likes it or not, the halftime show has moved forward — and JAY-Z is helping make sure it actually looks and sounds like the culture. You can see him discuss the Super Bowl below.