Did Bad Bunny Reference Spike Lee During His Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny delivered one of the most talked-about performances of Super Bowl LX, but beyond the music and visuals, fans believe he slipped in a subtle tribute to legendary filmmaker Spike Lee.

During his performance of “Monaco,” viewers noticed a cinematic moment that quickly went viral online. As Bad Bunny moved across the stage, he appeared to glide toward the camera in what looked like a classic double dolly shot — a visual technique long associated with Spike Lee’s signature directing style. The move immediately sparked conversation on social media, with many fans convinced it was a deliberate nod to the acclaimed director.

“The Spike Lee dolly shot? That’s a BAD bunny, for real,” one viewer posted on X shortly after the halftime show aired. Another added, “Bad Bunny did the dolly shot while Spike Lee was in the audience — that was legendary.”

The moment stood out not just because of the visual reference, but because of the relationship between the two cultural figures. Bad Bunny and Spike Lee have crossed paths publicly several times and appear to share mutual admiration. In 2022, Lee posted a photo of the two together at a Formula 1 event in Miami, calling the global music star “my brother.” More recently, they were seen greeting each other at a New York Yankees game, sharing a warm embrace that caught the attention of fans and photographers.

Lee has also publicly supported Bad Bunny’s rise, especially after the artist was announced as a Super Bowl halftime headliner. During a panel discussion in late 2025, Lee defended the choice and criticized critics who questioned the decision, reminding audiences that Puerto Rico is part of the United States and that Bad Bunny’s impact on music and culture is undeniable.

While neither Bad Bunny nor Spike Lee has officially confirmed whether the dolly shot was intentional, the speculation has only added another layer of excitement to an already historic performance. The halftime show itself was widely praised for its high energy, bold visuals, and cultural references, with many calling it one of the most memorable in recent years.

Whether it was a planned tribute or simply a creative coincidence, fans seem to agree that the moment felt like a powerful crossover between music and film. For many viewers, it was a reminder of how Black and Latino creatives continue to influence each other across generations and industries.

