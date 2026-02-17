Meet Your 2026 Future History Maker: Richard A. Starr

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Radio-One Cleveland proudly honors Councilman Richard A. Starr, a dedicated public servant and relentless advocate for Cleveland’s Ward 5.

Raised in the King Kennedy public housing estates, Starr understands the realities many residents face every day. He experienced poverty firsthand and witnessed community violence up close. However, rather than allowing those circumstances to define him, he transformed adversity into purpose.

Today, Councilman Richard A. Starr represents Central, Kinsman, Midtown, parts of Downtown, and North Broadway/Slavic Village. Because he serves the community that shaped him, his leadership reflects lived experience, urgency, and accountability.

Since taking office, Councilman Starr has secured critical investments for Ward 5. In addition, he has prioritized neighborhood revitalization, public safety, and expanded economic opportunity. Through this work, his leadership continues to center equity and sustainable growth.

Across Ward 5, residents see a councilman who listens and a leader who delivers. As a result, real resources are reaching neighborhoods that deserve attention and action.

His impact has earned recognition throughout Cleveland. For example, the Cleveland Central Promise Neighborhood named him the 2018 Champion of Central. Shoes and Clothes for Kids honored him as the 2019 Partner of the Year, while the Black Professional Association Foundation selected him as a 2024 40 Under 40 honoree.

Still, recognition does not drive his work. Instead, a deep commitment to community fuels his mission.

Councilman Richard A. Starr remains focused on safer streets, stronger neighborhoods, and greater opportunity for every resident of Ward 5. Rather than simply talking about change, he delivers measurable results.

For his leadership, resilience, and unwavering dedication to Cleveland, we proudly honor Councilman Richard A. Starr as a Future History Maker.

