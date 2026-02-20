LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

Now through March 1st, you’ll get 50% extra cheese at no extra charge on your regular or large Way! That’s 50% MORE of the freshly shredded Skyline cheddar cheese you know and love. It’s a dream come true for Skyline cheese lovers. They’ll be here and gone in a flash, so don’t miss it!

Sky-Ways are only available at participating Skyline locations through March 1st. Only available at participating locations on regular and large ways only.

Find your Skyline!

Win a Skyline Gift Card! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com