North West Signs Record Deal With Gamma, Ye’s New Label Home

North West, daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has signed a record deal with independent label Gamma

Her new single 'Piercing on My Hand' reflects her creative identity, produced by Kanye and collaborator Will Frenchman

With family support and access to top producers, North is laying the groundwork for a potential long-term music career

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

North West is making serious moves in music, and her latest step signals she’s taking the spotlight on her own terms. The 12-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has reportedly signed a record deal with independent label Gamma, marking a major milestone in her growing music career.

The deal places North under the same company that is working with her father on his upcoming album. Gamma, founded by former Apple executive Larry Jackson, has quickly become a hub for major artists and rising talent. Now, North joins a roster that includes well-known names across pop, hip-hop and R&B.

The signing comes shortly after the release of North’s newest single, “Piercing on My Hand,” which dropped in early February. The track blends bold lyrics with her unique fashion-forward personality and has already sparked conversation online. In the song, North leans into her individuality, referencing her personal style and the attention that often follows her public appearances.

Fans first heard the track when North performed alongside her father in front of a massive crowd in Mexico City. During the performance, she confidently took the stage and delivered her music to thousands of fans, proving she’s comfortable in front of large audiences. The performance included a mix of her father’s songs and her own material, giving fans a glimpse of what her artistic direction could look like moving forward.

“Piercing on My Hand” also serves as a reflection of North’s creative identity. The song was produced by Kanye West and collaborator Will Frenchman, further highlighting the close creative bond between father and daughter. The release follows previous appearances by North on tracks with her father and other artists, including contributions to collaborative projects that introduced her voice to a wider audience.

Gamma, the label now associated with North’s music, launched in 2023 and describes itself as a modern media and technology-driven music company. The platform has partnered with several major artists and has quickly built a reputation for giving creatives more control over their projects and releases.

While North is still early in her journey, her recent performances and official music releases suggest she is serious about building a career in the industry. With a supportive family, access to top-tier producers and now a formal record deal, she appears to be laying the groundwork for what could become a long-term presence in music.

As she continues to grow artistically, North West is stepping into her own lane — and the world is watching to see what she does next.

North West Signs Record Deal With Gamma, Ye’s New Label Home was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com