Kendrick Lamar Didn’t “Give A F-ck” About The 2024 Election, According To Shia LaBeouf

Fresh off an Mardi Gras-fueled arrest, Shia LaBeouf found himself talking about some of his most controversial moments and, oddly enough, dragged Kendrick Lamar into his mess.

The embattled actor recently appeared on the Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan podcast, where he revealed a conversation he had with the Compton rapper about his alleged political leanings or lack thereof.

“I remember asking Kendrick Lamar one time, like, “Bro, hey, Trump or Kamala?” he was like, “You think I give a f-ck about this sh-t?”

Kendrick Lamar never actually endorsed either candidate of the 2024 presidential election, but he made his feelings about Trump pretty apparent in 2017’s “The Heart Part 4,” calling him a “chump” and a “punk.”

Social media was immediately reminded of Drake questioning K. Dot’s sincerity of his bars on “Family Matters,” rapping, “You just actin’ like an activist, it’s make-believe.”

The topic came up when Callaghan asked LaBeouf how he felt about the Epstein files, and LaBeouf responded by saying he doesn’t live online.

“I was chasing ass at mardi gras, bro, what do you mean? I wasn’t paying any attention to Epstein files. This is beyond me, bro. I don’t get into this. If you got no life, you’re just sitting in a hole. That means you’re not chasing ass. Motherf-ckers that are in the street; they don’t give a f-ck about this stupid sh-t. If you’re sitting home all day like, ‘Who got kidnapped?’ Your life sucks. You’re a normie, but if you’re out here, nobody cares about none of this.”

While claiming he’s above it all, LaBeouf did help orchestrate the He Will Not Divide Us movement in 2017 to protest Donald Trump’s first inauguration.

LaBeouf’s statements about Lamar are unverified, but social media is having a field day. See the reactions below.